Hy-Vee to hire nearly 1,100 in Omaha, 600 in Lincoln and thousands more elsewhere
Hy-Vee said it has permanent and temporary jobs open for cashiers, online personal shoppers, stockers, food service clerks and other positions.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Hy-Vee on Wednesday said it is looking to hire almost 10,000 people across its eight-state footprint, including nearly 1,100 in Omaha and about 600 in Lincoln. It also has dozens of jobs open at other store locations in Nebraska.

The Iowa-based grocery chain said it has permanent and temporary jobs open for cashiers, online personal shoppers, stockers, food service clerks and other positions.

The company said it's hiring both full- and part-time workers to meet the evolving needs of its customers as well as to accommodate expansion with new stores. In Nebraska, Hy-Vee either has opened or plans to open its small-format Dollar Fresh stores in Lexington, Nebraska City, York and West Point.

Hy-Vee, which is celebrating its 90th year in business this year, offers all its employees store discounts, holiday pay and bonuses. Health and life insurance is available to both full- and part-time employees, and full-time employees get additional benefits, such as a 401(k) retirement plan.

You can see current open positions at the five Lincoln locations and all other stores at hy-vee.com/careers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

