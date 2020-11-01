'Iconic' neon Charlie Graham auto sign on the move, again

The familiar neon Charlie Graham auto sign that weathered many years and neighborhood changes around 42nd and Leavenworth Streets now will leave its longtime intersection.
It's being donated to the Durham Museum, along with decades of related news articles and historic materials.
The sign a previous owner called too iconic to retire moved recently from the northwest corner of 42nd and Leavenworth when the Charlie Graham Body & Service was demolished to make way for a grand southern entrance to the expanding University of Nebraska Medical Center. It was remounted soon after on a new body shop that rose on the southeast corner of the intersection.
The new shop was that of Great Plains Auto Body, which bought the old Charlie Graham business and agreed to keep the sign and much of the leadership team.
But a Great Plains spokeswoman said last week that repairs on the old neon sign are a challenge, and owners thought it could be better preserved at the museum.
"They don't make them like that anymore," said Larkin Gassman.
Durham folks welcomed the sign, which is to come down from its building Tuesday. It will join the museum's permanent collection and incorporated into a future exhibit, said communications director Jessica Brummer.
"The sign is the perfect blend of the story of a local, long-standing business and the historical marker that neon signs were in our society," she said.
The museum collection already includes the neon sign from Harry Watt's Pet O'Mine shop that closed on Leavenworth.
Of the Charlie Graham addition, Brummer said: "It is a wonderful object to tell greater stories regarding neighborhood businesses, advertising and Omaha history."
In 1935, around neon's heyday, the family-owned company Signworks (then called Neon Products Co.) opened in Omaha. Their specialty was, of course, neon. Everything from big business signs to blinking billboards to behind-the-bar novelty items. The family even owned a neon car (pictured above). The car rode low because of the weight of all the transformers needed to light up the neon.
In this 2013 photo, workers were removing the Roberts sign and to replace it with Hiland Dairy at 2901 Cuming St. The Roberts sign was one of the oldest its maker, Signworks, established in 1935, had on file.
A lot of great signs, those quirky cornerstones that felt essential to their neighborhood, had to go when their businesses called it quits. Like Harry Watts Pet O'Mine Shop, which used to be at 42nd and Leavenworth.
Photos: 20 neon signs from Omaha's past and present
Neon's soft glow has a vibrant history in Omaha. Here's a look at some of the city's most iconic signage, along with some lesser-known neon.
By Micah Mertes / World-Herald staff writer
SIGNWORKS
The neon on the Brodkey Jewelers building, formerly at 16th and Harney Streets.
SIGNWORKS
La Casa Pizzaria at 45th and Leavenworth Streets. The sign, featuring the mustachioed, mandolin-playing mascot Peppi, was designated a historical Omaha landmark in 2003.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bronco's at 4540 Leavenworth St.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Charlie Graham Body & Services at 42nd and Leavenworth.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Lace Laundry Cleaners at 50th and Leavenworth Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sign at The Homy Inn.
Neon Jungle
Blue Line Coffee sign.
Neon sign created by Signworks for Joe Tess Place in South Omaha.
Signworks
Neon sign created by Karen Chaka of Neon Jungle for Omaha’s Kaitei restaurant.
Neon Jungle
Howard Street Wine Merchant.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Neon sign created by Signworks for El Dorado Restaurante Mexicano in South Omaha.
Signworks
Yoshitomo, 6009 Maple St.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Neon sign created by Karen Chaka of Neon Jungle for Ralston's Village Bar.
Neon Jungle
Miller Electric Company sign at 2501 St. Mary's Ave.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sullivan’s Bar, at 40th and Farnam Streets.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rob Robertson, left, and Bob Buys of Omaha Neon Sign Company, watch as the Q from Qwest Center is taken away.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A lot of great signs, those quirky cornerstones that felt essential to their neighborhood, had to go when their businesses called it quits. Like Chu's Chop Suey House Cocktail Lounge on Center Street.
2020 Omaha Preservation Network
