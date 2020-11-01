'Iconic' neon Charlie Graham auto sign on the move, again

The familiar neon Charlie Graham auto sign that weathered many years and neighborhood changes around 42nd and Leavenworth Streets now will leave its longtime intersection.

It's being donated to the Durham Museum, along with decades of related news articles and historic materials.

The sign a previous owner called too iconic to retire moved recently from the northwest corner of 42nd and Leavenworth when the Charlie Graham Body & Service was demolished to make way for a grand southern entrance to the expanding University of Nebraska Medical Center. It was remounted soon after on a new body shop that rose on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The new shop was that of Great Plains Auto Body, which bought the old Charlie Graham business and agreed to keep the sign and much of the leadership team.