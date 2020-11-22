Igloos at Capitol District appear to be a hot item

The igloos at the downtown Omaha Capitol District plaza have become such a cool success, says a district spokeswoman, that they're now being opened during the week.
Amanda Frank said the transparent, heated snow-globe looking bubbles had been available on the weekends but now can be booked on weekdays except for Mondays. She said she also added another slot on Saturdays.
"They've been very popular with families, and date nights love them," she said.
Families have checked out board games — top on the list have been Jenga and Yahtzee, she said.
Many igloo-users (there are eight, and each can hold six people) have ordered drinks from one of the district pubs and ordered take-out from area restaurants, said Frank.
She said New Year's Eve slots already are booked with people wanting to ring in 2021 in an igloo. There's also a December wedding planned in one.
Rent is $100 for 2.5 hours, Frank said of the igloos that will stay through Valentine's Day. There is a cleaning break between slots. The igloos replaced the ice rink canceled this season because of COVID.
The 2020 "Christmas at Union Station" tree is brought inside the Durham Museum in Omaha on Monday.
Harlan Ross, 4, plays with a giant bow meant for the 2020 Christmas at Union Station tree as it is moved from his family's home in southwest Omaha to the Durham Museum in Omaha on Monday, November 16, 2020.
The tree that will be used this year for "Christmas at Union Station" is moved from a home in southwest Omaha to the Durham Museum. "Our neighbor was the one who told us that we could submit it to the museum," Fallon Ross said of the tree donation.
Jason Ross takes a photo of his family's 40-foot blue spruce being loaded up Monday to be hauled to the Durham Museum to be used as this year's Christmas tree.
The trunk of the 2020 Christmas at Union Station tree is cut with a chainsaw before it was moved from a home in southwest Omaha to the Durham Museum.
The 2020 "Christmas at Union Station" tree is brought inside the Durham Museum.
Jessica Brummer, director of communications for the Durham Museum, stands near the 2020 Christmas tree.
