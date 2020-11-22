Igloos at Capitol District appear to be a hot item

The igloos at the downtown Omaha Capitol District plaza have become such a cool success, says a district spokeswoman, that they're now being opened during the week.

Amanda Frank said the transparent, heated snow-globe looking bubbles had been available on the weekends but now can be booked on weekdays except for Mondays. She said she also added another slot on Saturdays.

"They've been very popular with families, and date nights love them," she said.

Families have checked out board games — top on the list have been Jenga and Yahtzee, she said.

Many igloo-users (there are eight, and each can hold six people) have ordered drinks from one of the district pubs and ordered take-out from area restaurants, said Frank.

She said New Year's Eve slots already are booked with people wanting to ring in 2021 in an igloo. There's also a December wedding planned in one.

Rent is $100 for 2.5 hours, Frank said of the igloos that will stay through Valentine's Day. There is a cleaning break between slots. The igloos replaced the ice rink canceled this season because of COVID.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.