Immanuel Village plans new 71,000-square-foot senior living home

A 44-year-old senior living building at the Immanuel Village campus in northwest Omaha will be replaced by a new version.

Construction begins this month on the new 71,000-square-foot Immanuel Fontenelle structure at 6803 N. 68th Plaza. It will have an enhanced homelike neighborhood design and serve 96 residents with skilled nursing and long-term care.

"With so many organizations focused on building additional opportunities for independent seniors, we're proud to support this project that supports those in need of 24-hour nursing support," said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. He said the new building fulfills Immanuel's not-for-profit mission to improve and reinvest in its communities.

Immanuel representatives said the new building is being constructed in front of the old, which is slated for demolition after its replacement is up and running.

Partners in the project include SFCS Architects, Hitchcock Landscape Design and Weitz Construction.

