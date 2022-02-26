In annual letter, Buffett touts revenue growth in Berkshire Hathaway's 'four giants'

Last year wasn’t a particularly exciting one for Berkshire Hathaway, but it was one that featured growth, particularly among the “Big Four” companies cited by Warren Buffett.

In his annual letter to shareholders released Saturday morning, Buffett wrote there was “little action” of what he and his right-hand man Charlie Munger found new or interesting.

Instead, Buffett wrote that Berkshire made reasonable progress increasing the intrinsic value of its shares.

“That task has been my primary duty for 57 years. And it will continue to be,” Buffett wrote.

Buffett’s claim is best supported by Berkshire repurchasing its shares. Over the last two years, Buffett wrote, Berkshire has repurchased 9% of shares that were outstanding at year end 2019. Buffett wrote the total cost of repurchasing those shares was $51.7 billion.

By repurchasing those shares, Buffett wrote that Berkshire has increased shareholders’ ownership of all wholly and partly owned Berkshire businesses by about 10%.

Buffett wrote that repurchasing shares only makes sense from Berkshire’s perspective if the price is appropriate.

"We don’t want to overpay for the shares of other companies, and it would be value-destroying if we were to overpay when we are buying Berkshire,” he wrote. "Our appetite remains large but will always remain price-dependent.”

In addition to repurchasing shares, Buffett also wrote that Berkshire benefited from growth in its wholly-owned insurance businesses as well as railroad company BNSF and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

BNSF and BHE, Buffett wrote, both reported record earnings of $6 billion and $4 billion, respectively, in 2021.

Buffett wrote that Berkshire added $9 billion in insurance “float” — which Buffett described as money that Berkshire can hold and invest but that does not belong to the conglomerate.

Berkshire also benefited from Apple’s strong year. Buffett noted that Apple differs from Berkshire’s other “Giants” in that Berkshire only owns 5.55% of the tech titan. Berkshire’s ownership stake is slightly up from 5.39% a year earlier.

While that sounds like small potatoes, Buffett wrote, it led to more of a financial windfall for Berkshire. He noted that each 0.1% of Apple’s 2021 earnings amounted to $100 million.

Buffett also said that Berkshire will hold an in-person shareholders’ meeting in Omaha April 29 to May 1. It will be the first in-person shareholders’ meeting for Berkshire since 2019.

