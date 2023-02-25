Berkshire Hathaway had a good year in 2022.

That was Warren Buffett’s assessment outlined in the Berkshire chairman's annual letter to the conglomerate’s shareholders Saturday morning. Berkshire’s operating earnings produced a record of $30.8 billion. That record income excludes capital gains or losses from the company's stock holdings.

Another contributor to a good 2022 was Berkshire’s $11.6 billion acquisition of insurance conglomerate Alleghany Corporation. Berkshire’s purchase of Alleghany increased Berkshire’s insurance float during 2022 from $147 billion to $164 billion.

Buffett has long cited float — the money collected by premiums — as a major component of Berkshire’s success, going back to its acquisition of National Indemnity in 1967. Indeed, Buffett noted Saturday that since the National Indemnity acquisition, Berkshire’s float has increased 8,000-fold through acquisitions, operations and innovations.

“Though not recognized in our financial statements, this float has been an extraordinary asset for Berkshire,” Buffett wrote.

Buffett also gave a slight nod to Berkshire’s share repurchases. Buffett wrote that Berkshire repurchased 1.2% of the company’s outstanding shares. Berkshire also benefited from share repurchases carried out by Apple and American Express, two of the company's major holding.

He added Berkshire repurchases shares when it's valuable to the company and its shareholder. To that end, Buffett lambasted those who criticize the general practice of repurchasing shares.

“When you are told that all repurchases are harmful to shareholders or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs, you are listening to either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue (characters that are not mutually exclusive),” Buffett wrote.

Buffett also sought to highlight Berkshire’s record and willingness to pay its share of federal taxes. He noted that, during the decade ending in 2021, Berkshire via the corporate income tax contributed to $32 billion of the $32 trillion collected by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Had there been roughly 1,000 taxpayers in the nation matching Berkshire’s tax payments, he said, “no other businesses nor any of the country’s 131 million households would have needed to pay any taxes to the federal government. Not a dime.”

Buffett said Berkshire hopes and expects to pay more taxes during the next decade.

He declined to offer a near-term economic and market forecast, adding that he and vice chairman Charlie Munger believe such forecasts “are worse than useless.”

“Our job is to manage Berkshire’s operations and finances in a manner that will achieve an acceptable result over time and that will preserve the company’s unmatched staying power when financial panics or severe worldwide recessions occur,” Buffett wrote.

The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting will be held in Omaha on May 6.

