In big transformation, Mulhall's seeks to become 'a hub' for Omaha nature lovers

Mick Mulhall sometimes wonders what people who knew him as a trouble-making kid would think of him now.

He’s never lost that side of his personality — far from it, he says. But his life changed his sophomore year of college, when he realized that the path he was on, toward a lucrative career in the private equity field, wasn’t him.

He was more about selling trees in the family’s gardening business, which he started doing at age 13 to escape an in-school suspension.

“That summer of college, I decided I wanted to dedicate my career to this,’’ he said. “I liked landscaping. I was happier being closer to the natural world.’’

Now at 30, the president of Mulhall’s Garden + Home finds nothing more fulfilling than talking about plants and conservation and the beauty of nature with people who love those things as much as he does.

Encouraging that conversation, he said, is behind a massive makeover at Mulhall’s — the largest in the business’ 64-year-history. Mulhall declined to share the price tag but said the changes are aimed at helping the environment.

“It’s not how to just make this a more efficient store but a hub for the community,” Mulhall said. “People who care about plants and plant things and pollinators and gardening and getting outside.’’

The team at Mulhall’s, which he is happy to say has a trouble-making side just like him, is reconfiguring much of the 23-acre site at 120th Street and West Maple Road. The project, which will take place in phases, has already begun and will take years.