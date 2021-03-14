In Blackstone district, old apartments to fall and new restaurant structure to rise

A new two-story commercial building to be occupied by restaurants appears headed for the growing midtown Omaha Blackstone business district.

A trio of century-old apartment buildings would be razed to make way for construction of the 11,000-square-foot structure at 3863 Farnam St.

Jeremy Carlson of Slate Architecture is listed as the applicant seeking a zoning change to allow the project. He said his architectural firm is working for owners Rob and Kristi Soener, who want to convert their property to new commercial use.

Carlson said the proposed building would have about 5,000 square feet of space facing the Farnam corridor and about 6,000 square feet facing Harney. There would be outdoor patios on both sides.

A fire in one of the units facing Farnam prompted the owners to re-evaluate the property, Carlson said. A "danger-closed" sign currently is posted in the structure still stained with black soot.

Construction could begin in May if all goes as hoped, Carlson said.

The City Council must approve the request that earlier was given the thumbs up by the Planning Board and Planning Department.