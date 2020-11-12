In nod to iconic 'Wild Kingdom,' new Mutual of Omaha logo features lion

“It’s an emotional trigger for customers,” Clark said. “They’ll say, ‘I remember “Wild Kingdom” and Mutual of Omaha. I remember it was the one day during the week that we got to eat dinner in front of the TV.’ ”

Clark said other animals considered for the logo included bears, elephants and birds. But the African lion soon rose to the top. The design of the lion’s unique mane emerged from the company’s internal creative team and helps set it apart from other corporate and mascot logos featuring lions.

Mutual tested four different logos. The one featuring the lion by far generated the best response. Only 10% of respondents didn’t like it. Many liked it a lot.

“It was head and shoulders above the rest,” Clark said.

The rollout of the new logo will be gradual. The company won’t just throw away paper forms and other printed materials that include the old logo.

Mutual also has more than 200 office locations around the country. It will take time to change their signage.

One of the last things to change will probably be the large chief logo on the company headquarters building. That logo is some 25 feet tall. Taking it down and replacing it with the new logo will amount to a construction project.