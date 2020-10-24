International company buys Omaha-based Fat Brain Toys, which will continue to 'grow right here'

A homegrown Omaha toy company has been purchased by one of the world’s biggest toy producers, a transaction the founder of Fat Brain Toys says leaves the company poised for growth here.

This week, TOMY, a leading global designer, producer and marketer of toys, announced its acquisition of Fat Brain, a privately held company based in Omaha.

Mark Carson founded Fat Brain with his wife, Karen, in their Elkhorn home in 2002. Under the deal, he said, Fat Brain will operate as an independent subsidiary of TOMY but will have new financial resources that should help it grow.

“The decision to sell the company comes with some emotion, but also confidence in knowing that the company will have even more horsepower to grow right here in the Omaha area,” said Carson, who will continue to run it.

Fat Brain got its start as an online toy seller, but it soon began designing its own award-winning toys and games. It sells its toys directly to consumers, as well as through toy retailers across the country.

The company employs 80 people at its Elkhorn headquarters, a distribution center off Interstate 80 in Sarpy County, and a retail location at Village Pointe South near 168th Street and West Dodge Road.