A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has recovered $272,163 in overtime back wages for 133 workers employed by an Omaha-based bar and restaurant operator.

The department says Maven Act II LLC used a tip pool illegally and denied servers and salaried employees their correct overtime wages.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found the corporation violated provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act at six of its locations, according to a department press release.

Ethan Bondelid, one of the owners of the six businesses, said Thursday that corporation officials cooperated with the investigation and that the violations arose from misunderstanding the law.

"There were a number of findings that we were in violation of that we didn't realize," Bondelid said.

He said they misunderstood the operation of the tip pool and the laws governing overtime. The employees were made whole, he said.

"We were transparent with the process," he said. "We didn't lose any employees over it. We paid all the back wages, and we changed our policies and made the necessary corrections."

The division assessed $6,930 in civil money penalties for violations of the act.

According to the division, the Omaha violations involved the following locations: Alice, 17070 Wright Plaza; Barnato, 225 N. 170th St.; The Berry & Rye, 1105 Howard St.; Laka Lomo Rum Club, 1204 Howard St.; Via Farina, 1108 S. 10th St.; and Wicked Rabbit, 1508 Harney St.

“Servers and bartenders are often among our nation’s lowest-paid workers,” said Marietta Taylor, the division’s district director in Des Moines. “Making a living by depending on busy shifts and customers’ whims is hard enough, without being forced to overcome employers who fail to pay them as the law requires.”

According to the department, Maven Act II included salaried managers when it instituted tip pools for servers. By doing so, the employer lost their ability to take a tip credit in workweeks when managers shared servers’ tips, the department said.

The corporation paid some servers time and one-half their cash wage in periods when the employer claimed a tip credit, it said. The employer should have paid time and one-half the employees’ regular hourly rate, it said.

The corporation also classified some workers as exempt from overtime but did not meet the necessary requirements for doing that, the department said.

In addition, the corporation did not maintain time records from May 2020 until January 2021, the department said.

