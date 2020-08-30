Is office space going the way of rotary phones and the dodo bird?

Leprechauns and St. Paddy’s Day decor adorn cubicles at Infogroup’s sprawling Papillion headquarters, underscoring that nearly six months has passed since hundreds of workers suddenly evacuated the 27-acre campus.
Now the property is for sale — heralding a more permanent shift in how the 48-year-old database marketing firm and its roughly 650 local employees will take care of business even after the threat of COVID-19 subsides.
Infogroup’s move to drastically downsize physical space and switch heavily to at-home working offers a peek at a growing and changing mindset that could forever alter Omaha area worker routines and office space demands.
Indeed, interviews with numerous local business leaders reveal a resounding consensus: A return to the office won’t necessarily mean a return to the same old habits, environment or work schedules. Many bosses say the last several months have taught them that employees for the most part can efficiently carry out work tasks while plugged in at home computers and mobile devices.
They say they were forced abruptly into remote working and now are exploring how to keep it a part of future practices.
“We’ll embrace flexible work arrangements very differently than we did before,” said Scoular grain-trading company’s Paul Maass. “Employees are going to demand that it not go away. And if the business can still perform, why wouldn’t we? Everybody wins.”
Said Karen Borchert of techie Flywheel, which has thrived on office huddles and communal energy: “I don’t think any company that has been working remotely will go 100% back to the ‘way it was.’ ”
Challenges loom, to be sure, if office populations thin out in downtown business districts and suburban office parks, said David Brown, president of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. Fewer people and activity could hurt restaurants, event venues and property tax revenue for local governments.
Already, area office vacancies have worsened for two consecutive quarters, according to the latest Colliers International market report. More space was emptied than leased the first six months of this year in the metro, for a net negative absorption of about 171,500 square feet.
But Brown remains optimistic. He sees job-magnet projects in the pipeline, including those driven by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, as “big plays” offsetting economic losses related to the pandemic. He said chamber groups are working on beefed-up initiatives to recruit new businesses and entrepreneurs to town.
J.P. Raynor of Omaha’s Investors Realty, who brokers office deals, said many of his clients are eager to get back to the worksite. He believes some companies will be looking for even more space to better spread out employees and create social distance.
Infogroup has had one of the more extreme responses locally to the pandemic, as it turns more to remote working and sells the headquarters that was custom made for the company in 1998. Colliers real estate brokers who are marketing the facility say it’s rare: the largest single-floor office building in the metro area.
At a price tag of $8.8 million, the campus southwest of Cornhusker Road and 72nd Street comes with 63 offices, 24 conference and training rooms, a cafeteria, outdoor seating and capacity for 1,400 work cubicles.
Chief Administrative Officer Edward McCormick said Infogroup fled its Papillion facility and went to a virtual operation before the government asked, keeping employee well-being top of mind. He said the company was able to make the transition in a single weekend largely because it previously supported some remote work.
“We recently surveyed our employees and found that the vast majority would like to continue working from home,” McCormick said in a statement to The World-Herald. “And we listened.”
He did not respond to additional questions, including potential cost savings by the sale or what else might have contributed to the decision.
McCormick said Infogroup loved the Papillion campus but is on the hunt for smaller office space in the Omaha area — “for the few employees who want to continue having the office experience.”
On a broader level, a new global survey from accounting firm KPMG showed that 69% of business leaders who responded plan to trim down their office space, and nearly 80% said they’ll build on the use of digital innovation as they adjust to more remote work. Outdoor retailer REI is a national example of a company trying to sell its new and unused corporate headquarters in favor of smaller offices and remote working.
Other Omaha area business executives interviewed said that, at the moment, they weren’t looking to downsize the company footprint. Several have new and improved office quarters under construction and are proceeding with those plans.
However, most agree things such as office layouts will look different in the future. Safety features are being added. And while most want their troops eventually reunited, they’re budging from expecting rigid 8-to-5 office hours.
Take Valmont Industries. Spokeswoman Renee Campbell said when a return to the office setting is deemed safe, employees likely see some office “hoteling.” That’s unassigned seating, when a work station might be shared by people who split their week between the corporate headquarters and home.
Options still are being discussed, Campbell said, but a hybrid approach also makes room for new hires or other functions.
Projected to open in west Omaha’s Heartwood Preserve redevelopment next year, Valmont’s new home has not shrunk but has been modified in response to the pandemic. A fitness room was added. Doors became touch-free; the cafeteria will open as a grab-and-go style.
The size of the new Flywheel digs in the emerging Millwork Commons district of north downtown hasn’t changed, either. But employees that eventually will move to the renovated Ashton warehouse will notice limited snack areas, furniture that’s spread out, stickers on doors that say, “YEP it’s safe here!” and “NOPE Please social distance!”
Borchert said Flywheel’s 203 workers left their old downtown headquarters in mid-March knowing they’d not go back, as their new home was nearing completion. She said they’ll reunite when local health measures determine it safe.
Bridges Trust financial services has not altered its planned November move into the just-built headquarters near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road. Chief executive Edson Bridges III said he has team members currently working remotely and in-house, but welcomes the chance to be together in the new California Pointe anchor space.
Omaha area officegoers who turned to remote working did so mostly around St. Patrick’s Day. Some workplaces never shifted, including those providing “essential” services in areas such as infrastructure, manufacturing and food processing.
Dates to migrate back to offices vary.
Lincoln Financial Group, for example, has asked the bulk of its local and national workforce to continue working from home until next April.
Mutual of Omaha has told its nearly 4,300 local people they’ll start repopulating offices in January at the earliest.
Conagra’s 1,300 or so Omaha workers don’t have a target date for return to the downtown riverfront campus.
WoodmenLife pushed the return of its 500-plus workers to the end of 2020. Standing out to Denise McCauley, chief operating officer, was a turnaround in employee attitude. At first, many were uncomfortable with working from home. Now a third surveyed want to keep it that way full time.
At Union Pacific Railroad’s Omaha headquarters, where some 2,900 people reported to work before the global crisis struck, teams are returning in phases. Today about a quarter of the workforce is back at the 1.1 million-square-foot high-rise. They were greeted with hands-free bathroom doors, a mask mandate, a cafeteria with 50% fewer tables and other safety boosts.
Beth Whited, U.P.’s executive vice president and chief human resource officer, said one might not think of a railroad as being cutting-edge in remote work capabilities, but employees shined. “It was a real eye opener for us in terms of what people could accomplish. They figured it out.”
While Whited envisions an eventual return to the traditional onsite work place, she predicts some remote working, too.
“We definitely will be that company that will still want to get the collaboration that occurs when people are able to get together in person. I think for U.P. it will be a blend.”
Maass, chief executive of Scoular Co., another of the city’s oldest companies, foresees some remote options for his workforce but believes a winning business formula leans heavy on in-house collaboration that helps build company culture.
“There is so much benefit and positive energy that comes with being together as a team. I miss that,” he said.
Maass, whose company has worldwide reach and more than $4.2 billion in annual sales, says Omaha has an opportunity to gain from the virtual working trend brought on by the pandemic. He says as residents of congested and coastal cities grow to appreciate extra family and hobby time afforded by remote working, they may look to relocate to places that offer shorter commutes and a different pace.
Ed Fleming of Colliers, who is marketing the Infogroup campus along with colleague Barry Zoob, says he has an ideal, ready-to-move-in office facility for that national or local company seeking a change.
He envisions the roughly 176,000-square-foot facility, which was expanded in 2006, as a call center or a property that could be divided for multiple users.
The campus comes with two prominent entrances, outdoor seating and an expansive parking lot resurfaced last year at a cost of more than $1.1 million.
Fleming believes plenty of people and businesses are yearning to get back to the traditional office setting when safety permits.
Human nature, he said, is to be around other people. Workers learn by watching colleagues. Ideas are exchanged in the coffee room, over a snack or game of pingpong.
“You just don’t get that from a Zoom call,” Fleming said.
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224
