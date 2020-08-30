Is office space going the way of rotary phones and the dodo bird?

Leprechauns and St. Paddy’s Day decor adorn cubicles at Infogroup’s sprawling Papillion headquarters, underscoring that nearly six months has passed since hundreds of workers suddenly evacuated the 27-acre campus.

Now the property is for sale — heralding a more permanent shift in how the 48-year-old database marketing firm and its roughly 650 local employees will take care of business even after the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

Infogroup’s move to drastically downsize physical space and switch heavily to at-home working offers a peek at a growing and changing mindset that could forever alter Omaha area worker routines and office space demands.

Indeed, interviews with numerous local business leaders reveal a resounding consensus: A return to the office won’t necessarily mean a return to the same old habits, environment or work schedules. Many bosses say the last several months have taught them that employees for the most part can efficiently carry out work tasks while plugged in at home computers and mobile devices.

They say they were forced abruptly into remote working and now are exploring how to keep it a part of future practices.

“We’ll embrace flexible work arrangements very differently than we did before,” said Scoular grain-trading company’s Paul Maass. “Employees are going to demand that it not go away. And if the business can still perform, why wouldn’t we? Everybody wins.”

Said Karen Borchert of techie Flywheel, which has thrived on office huddles and communal energy: “I don’t think any company that has been working remotely will go 100% back to the ‘way it was.’ ”