Is TIF worth it? In case of Crossroads Mall, Omaha City Council will soon decide

How TIF plays out: First National Tower

First National Tower, 16th and Dodge

$120 million downtown office anchor

TIF: $19 million approved in 1999 to pay for site work. Counting interest, $40.2 million in property taxes from the new development were used to pay off the TIF loan over 15 years.

After TIF: Local governments receive about $2.9 million in annual property taxes.