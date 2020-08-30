'It pays to be flexible:' Small businesses do their best to adapt as pandemic stretches on

Heading into 2020, Lisa Kanne was feeling good about the direction of her nine-year-old yoga studio.

Karma Yoga Omaha, near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, offered 60 classes a week — hot yoga, tai chi for seniors, silent classes for deeper focus.

She had 20 yoga teachers on the payroll. And her client base, ranging from preschoolers to one still-active 94-year-old, kept growing, drawn by word of mouth.

“Sweet, I paid off my bank note, I’m cruising, I’m making money,” she remembers thinking.

Then the coronavirus reared its ugly head. Worried about the spread of a new and alarming respiratory virus in classes full of deep breathing and exhalations, Kanne closed Karma Yoga’s doors in mid-March.

The studio offered online classes, at $10 a pop, but Kanne’s revenue tanked to about 30% of what it would normally be.

Kanne reopened around Memorial Day and learned to adapt. Tape on the floor keeps clients spaced 6 feet apart. She’s invested in new heating, ventilation and air conditioning and air filtration systems to keep clean air flowing.

Some students and teachers still aren’t ready to return to in-person classes, but many have, grateful to move their bodies and enjoy an hour’s peace — even if they’re now asked to breathe with their mouths closed.

“It pays to be flexible, I’ll tell you that,” Kanne said wryly.