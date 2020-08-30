'It pays to be flexible:' Small businesses do their best to adapt as pandemic stretches on

Heading into 2020, Lisa Kanne was feeling good about the direction of her nine-year-old yoga studio.
Karma Yoga Omaha, near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, offered 60 classes a week — hot yoga, tai chi for seniors, silent classes for deeper focus.
She had 20 yoga teachers on the payroll. And her client base, ranging from preschoolers to one still-active 94-year-old, kept growing, drawn by word of mouth.
“Sweet, I paid off my bank note, I’m cruising, I’m making money,” she remembers thinking.
Then the coronavirus reared its ugly head. Worried about the spread of a new and alarming respiratory virus in classes full of deep breathing and exhalations, Kanne closed Karma Yoga’s doors in mid-March.
The studio offered online classes, at $10 a pop, but Kanne’s revenue tanked to about 30% of what it would normally be.
Kanne reopened around Memorial Day and learned to adapt. Tape on the floor keeps clients spaced 6 feet apart. She’s invested in new heating, ventilation and air conditioning and air filtration systems to keep clean air flowing.
Some students and teachers still aren’t ready to return to in-person classes, but many have, grateful to move their bodies and enjoy an hour’s peace — even if they’re now asked to breathe with their mouths closed.
“It pays to be flexible, I’ll tell you that,” Kanne said wryly.
As the coronavirus pandemic drags on and the national economy continues to sputter, many small businesses like Kanne’s are trying to revamp, adjust or just ride out this period of great uncertainty.
They’re pivoting to takeout or online lessons, and trying to reassure customers with new safety measures. They may have received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to retain workers and pay expenses, or they’re gritting their teeth and burning through savings or furloughing workers.
There are some promising signs: A July poll by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on the impact of the coronavirus found that more businesses were opening up — 86% of the roughly 500 businesses surveyed were either fully or partially open.
But many are still worried about their long-term viability and the possibility of the virus spiking again in the fall and winter, ushering in a new round of restrictions or keeping customers home and anxiously hanging on to their money.
Seventy percent of business owners in the same survey said they were worried about finances because of months- or weeks-long closures, and 58% worry about permanently shutting their doors.
In Nebraska, the state, the Chamber of Commerce, the University of Nebraska and several other organizations are also surveying businesses to see how they’re coping.
More than 900 business owners or representatives responded to the latest round of questions, according to a report released at the end of July. A whopping 86% said their business had been hurt by the virus. They are increasingly worried about how much longer the pandemic will last, and about shaky consumer confidence.
“Everyone is still really impacted,” said Josie Gatti Schafer, the director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “Across the state, in every industry, there is an impact.”
Nebraska’s 4.8% unemployment rate is much better than the 10.2% rate nationwide. But thousands of workers have lost their jobs or seen their hours reduced.
About 18% of respondents to the Nebraska survey said at the end of June that they were planning on cutting workers and hours — that’s better than the 32% who responded similarly in April.
Just over half of those who took the survey applied for the PPP loans, and 73% of those who applied received some help. But some very small businesses, those with only a handful of employees, have felt shut out of relief programs, Gatti Schafer said.
Nebraska businesses have indicated that they would prefer grants to loans, she said, but at the start of the pandemic, most wanted guidance and information even more.
“Everyone said, ‘To survive, I need to modify my business model,’ ” Gatti Schafer said. “That was pretty ubiquitous. ‘I know I can’t have people in my business and serve food. I can’t be an insurance company and rely on in-person visits. I need to know what to do, what are the best practices, what PPE (personal protective equipment) do I buy, how do I modify my work (space).’ ”
Industries in which employees could more easily work from home reported less impact — that includes sectors like information, finance and other professional services. Agriculture and manufacturing businesses, two backbones of Nebraska’s economy, reported fewer troubles, too, as they adjusted to the new reality.
“We have more low-wage jobs than we do high-wage jobs here in Nebraska,” Gatti Schafer said. “We have more jobs where you have to be present than remote jobs — retail, accommodations and food service, manufacturing. We need the jobs that aren’t remote to figure it out because Nebraska’s economy really struggles if manufacturing isn’t working, if warehouse and transportation isn’t working.”
Omaha has seen several popular restaurants close already, including the Dundee Dell, the Flatiron Cafe downtown and Leo’s Diner in Benson.
Many restaurants and bars are offering takeout meals and even cocktails, and plenty have reopened dining rooms. For some, loyal customers hungry for a night out have returned. But others say crowds and checks still remain smaller than before the pandemic.
Other sectors that involve more in-person contact have been hit hard, too, including hospitality, travel, child care providers and performing arts and events.
Business at Ibsen’s Costume Gallery, which supplies costumes and props for musicals across the country, nearly ground to a halt as school and community theater productions were canceled. The Ibsen family has tried to raise $50,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to keep the Omaha shop from becoming another casualty of the pandemic.
Shelly Mutum had been in business only a few months when the coronavirus came to Nebraska. She opened her bookstore, The Next Chapter, at 25th and Farnam Streets, in October.
She quickly shifted gears and started readying orders for curbside pickup. Drop shipping came in handy, too: Customers could buy a book through her, and she would order it from the publisher or distributor and have it shipped directly to the buyer.
She credits her loyal customers for going the extra mile to support small and local businesses, especially as the Farnam Hill neighborhood is undergoing redevelopment. Stuck at home, they’ve turned to The Next Chapter for cookbooks, puzzles, books on politics and current affairs as the nation awaits the election and grapples with racial injustice, and novels that provide a little lightness and escapism.
Foot traffic is picking up, too, as people get more comfortable shopping in person. Mutum supplies hand sanitizer and disposable face masks for browsers. She’s waiting for the days when the shop can once again host poetry readings, book clubs and author events.
“I keep telling people, if I can get through this, I can get through anything,” she said.
In west Omaha, it was Kanne’s call to temporarily close at the start of the pandemic. She worried about her students and teachers getting sick, and her sister in hard-hit Seattle was an early warning system, telling her how quickly the virus could spread.
“I sat there for a week,” she said. “How am I going to operate this? How am I going to navigate these waters?”
Rent was still due, though her landlord gave her a break on some charges, like maintenance fees. Her teachers were independent contractors — many taught yoga part time or as a second career — but she didn’t want to leave them hanging.
“I definitely wanted to just cry, but that’s not going to solve anything,” she said. “You have to put one foot in front of the other and get through it. You just keep trudging through. I kept trying different things to see what was going to work.” Kanne applied for and received a $7,000 PPP loan that she put toward payroll. Pre-pandemic, at her husband’s urging, Kanne had been toying with the idea of starting a YouTube channel so her students who frequently traveled for business could still bend and stretch in their hotel rooms.
Closing the studio space kick-started that digital plan. One of her tech-savvy teachers helped her set up Zoom and send out invites to students. They started with two online classes per day, then three, then four.
People were stressed. Their jeans were getting tight. They were watching too much “Outlander” on Netflix. They wanted and needed some exercise and meditation.
“People missed their yoga practice so much,” Kanne said. “It’s so amazing to me how many people have come back and said, ‘I didn’t realize how tight I was, how much I was holding on to.’ There’s a lot of anxiety out in the world.”
Even when the studio was closed, most customers kept paying for their annual or monthly passes — they wanted to keep supporting a local business.
When she did open the studio back up to in-person classes, state health restrictions meant that only nine people could attend, plus one teacher. There was a waiting list to get in.
She marked the floors with painter’s tape so each mat would be at least 6 feet apart. She bought thermometers to scan people’s temperatures when they walked in and two in-duct air purifiers for the HVAC system that cost about $1,200 and another ozone air purifier. People have to wear masks when they enter and exit the studio or walk around, but not during class.
She’s paying her cleaner to come more often, and spending extra money on supplies, like the hydrogen peroxide used to wipe down the floors after every class. These are the investments you make when you want to keep your business open and your customers and staff safe, she said.
Every student is asked to sign a waiver before class saying they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms and haven’t recently traveled to a hot spot. As state health restrictions have eased, Kanne has slowly allowed more students in, but she’s still offering only about half the number of classes she used to, a mix of online and in-person sessions.
“As long as I can make enough to cover lights and rent and payroll,” she said. “There’s a couple of months I just don’t pay me. As a business owner, that’s just what you do.”
She’s watched other businesses fold, but she is cautiously optimistic that her studio will survive. This month, revenue was down only 20% compared with last year.
“If people weren’t coming back, I would have really been worried,” she said. “We have those faithful people, thank God.”
eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210 twitter.com/eduff88
eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.