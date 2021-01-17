Joe Ricketts is launching a national news outlet based in Omaha

Modern technology, Ricketts said, allows such an operation to be based anywhere there’s talent. And, he said, “there’s no place with more talented people than Omaha.”

But he added that he’s still assembling a staff, who could come from anywhere.

When asked about the launch of non-biased news source, Gary Kebbel, a professor emeritus of journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said Straight Arrow News is a great name.

“I think most people will say that’s exactly what they want,” Kebbel said, but he’s not convinced that is really, truly what they’re seeking.

People’s attitudes about bias in news, he said, are colored by their own opinions. And people with strong political opinions on the right or left tend to be more passionate about seeking out stories than those in the middle of the spectrum, Kebbel said.

Who will be the audience for this? he asked. Will Ricketts be providing something that Fox News isn’t?

“I wonder if people would be open to it knowing (Ricketts’) background as a conservative, and if that will bring a certain amount of audience,” he said. “Or will they be ticked off if it’s not conservative enough, or ticked off if it’s truly nonbiased and nonpartisan?”