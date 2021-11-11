Kellogg alleges menacing behavior by picketers at Omaha plant

The company said the tactics used by the union are menacing, violate the rights of others and constitute a public and private nuisance.

According to the company, representatives of the union have obstructed access to the plant, including by throwing themselves in front of vehicles; threatened the lives of those working at the plant; threatened their families, including by saying that a worker's wife and children would be harmed (including sexually); followed people home or around the city; trespassed onto plant property; and jostled with vehicles, buses and trucks accessing the plant.

The goal of these tactics, according to the lawsuit, has been to persuade people to quit working for Kellogg.

Kellogg said it has contacted Omaha police and union leadership seeking to have the actions halted. The company said it is being harmed and is seeking compensation.

