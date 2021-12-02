Kellogg reaches tentative agreement with striking union workers

The Kellogg Co. announced Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement with striking union workers at the company’s cereal manufacturing plants.
Dan Osborn, president of the Omaha chapter of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, confirmed Thursday that union members will vote on the five-year labor deal Sunday.
The vote will occur on the two-month strike anniversary for 1,400 workers, including 480 in Omaha, at the company’s cereal manufacturing plants in Omaha; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.
Union workers have been on strike since Oct. 5 following the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement with the company.
The tentative agreement addresses the two-tiered system of wages that had been a sticking point for the union. The system gives newer workers less pay and fewer benefits and it includes up to 30% of the workforce at the plants.
According to Kellogg's, one of the provisions of the agreement includes 3% wage increases for so-called "legacy" employees and cost of living adjustments thereafter.
Wage increases also are included for transitional employees — meaning those who were hired after the previous agreement was reached in 2015. Those who have been with the company for four or more years would immediately graduate to the "legacy" tier. The company said additional workers would move up in the later years of the contract.
The proposed contract also maintains workers' current health benefits, the company said.
The union held out for higher wages after employees worked long hours over the past 18 months to keep up with demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Workers believed that the ongoing widespread worker shortages across the country gave them an advantage in the negotiations.
In another recent strike, more than 10,000 Deere workers secured 10% raises and improved benefits before returning to work last month.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.