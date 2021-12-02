Kellogg reaches tentative agreement with striking union workers

The Kellogg Co. announced Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement with striking union workers at the company’s cereal manufacturing plants.

Dan Osborn, president of the Omaha chapter of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, confirmed Thursday that union members will vote on the five-year labor deal Sunday.

The vote will occur on the two-month strike anniversary for 1,400 workers, including 480 in Omaha, at the company’s cereal manufacturing plants in Omaha; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

Union workers have been on strike since Oct. 5 following the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement with the company.

The tentative agreement addresses the two-tiered system of wages that had been a sticking point for the union. The system gives newer workers less pay and fewer benefits and it includes up to 30% of the workforce at the plants.

According to Kellogg's, one of the provisions of the agreement includes 3% wage increases for so-called "legacy" employees and cost of living adjustments thereafter.