Kellogg, union agree to resume negotiations next week

Issues at hand include health care, holiday pay and vacation time as well as the company’s two-tier wage and benefit system. Under the system, new employees start at a lower wage scale than longer-term ones. Osborn also said the union is looking to preserve cost of living adjustments.

A breakthrough in resuming negotiations appeared to come after Kellogg Co. agreed to back off its previously requested provision to create a permanent two-tier wage and benefit system for veteran and new employees, union secretary and treasurer David Woods indicated.

“(Kellogg) have agreed to bargain off that issue. So we’ve agreed to go back to the table,” Woods said after visiting with striking Omaha employees.

The two-tier wage and benefit system has rankled both new and veteran employees. The prospect of it being permanent in a new agreement was one of the main reasons employees went on strike.

“We’re looking out for the little guy,” said Michael Rodarte, a 15-year employee at Kellogg's Omaha facility.

Osborn said the union’s proposals have remained unchanged.