Kellogg, union reach tentative agreement; vote will be held Sunday

There are some things unchanged from the rejected contract. Transitional employees with four or more years of experience would graduate to the higher tier of wages and benefits upon ratification.

Kellogg also would reinstate coverage for medical and prescription drug expenses retroactive to Oct. 5, when the strike began. Employees who have bought health insurance through COBRA would be reimbursed for any premiums paid.

Union members who spoke with The World-Herald outside the Omaha plant last week criticized the company for suspending their health coverage during the strike.

Osborn said it will be up to union members to decide how they vote.

“If this (proposed contract) is something the body can live with or if they like, they can vote ‘yes.’ If they don’t want it, they can vote ‘no,’ ” he said.

In a press release, Kellogg Co. Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane said, “We are hopeful our employees will vote to ratify this contract and return to work."