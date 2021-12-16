Kellogg, union reach tentative agreement; vote will be held Sunday

For the second time this month, Kellogg Co. has reached a tentative labor agreement with the union representing striking employees at the company’s four U.S. cereal production plants.
About 1,400 members, including about 480 in Omaha, of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union are scheduled to vote on the five-year labor contract Sunday, according to a press release from Dan Osborn, local union president. The votes will be counted Tuesday. If the contract is ratified, union employees would return to work Dec. 27.
Since union members overwhelmingly rejected the previous proposed contract earlier this month, some modifications have been made. According to contract highlights provided by Kellogg, transitional employees would earn a base wage of $24.11 per hour — up from an hourly starting wage of $22.76 as previously proposed. The new base wage includes a $1.80 cost-of-living adjustment.
Legacy employees would instead be known as regular employees, Osborn said. According to the highlights, those employees would see a $1.10 hourly wage increase on top of the $1.80 cost of living adjustment. The proposed contract calls for annual cost of living adjustments.
There are some things unchanged from the rejected contract. Transitional employees with four or more years of experience would graduate to the higher tier of wages and benefits upon ratification.
Kellogg also would reinstate coverage for medical and prescription drug expenses retroactive to Oct. 5, when the strike began. Employees who have bought health insurance through COBRA would be reimbursed for any premiums paid.
Union members who spoke with The World-Herald outside the Omaha plant last week criticized the company for suspending their health coverage during the strike.
Osborn said it will be up to union members to decide how they vote.
“If this (proposed contract) is something the body can live with or if they like, they can vote ‘yes.’ If they don’t want it, they can vote ‘no,’ ” he said.
In a press release, Kellogg Co. Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane said, “We are hopeful our employees will vote to ratify this contract and return to work."
In the aftermath of the previous rejected agreement, Kellogg announced that it would hire permanent replacement employees. That drew condemnation online and from politicians, including President Joe Biden.
“Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods,” Biden, a Democrat, said in a Dec. 10 statement.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also weighed in. In a letter addressed to Cahillane, the Republican governor urged the company to return to the bargaining table with the union. Ricketts cited union employees’ role in keeping store shelves stocked with Kellogg’s products throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, they showed up day after day to do their jobs so that across the country there was food on the shelves,” the governor wrote. “These workers helped Kellogg’s increase sales and revenue (and grow net income by over 30%) from 2019 to 2020 — a time when many businesses endured losses due to the financial headwinds of the pandemic.”
Osborn credited Biden’s and Ricketts’ statements, as well as remarks from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Kamala Harris, for getting negotiations to resume.
“I think that definitely helped move things along,” he said.