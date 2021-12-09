Kellogg's effort to hire replacement workers draws viral backlash

Kellogg’s effort to hire employees to permanently replace striking union members is being met with viral backlash.
But with the company maintaining that there is strong interest in the replacement jobs, it remains to be seen if the online call to action will have any impact on a strike that has lasted more than two months.
A Wednesday night post on the Reddit community Antiwork encouraged people to clog Kellogg’s application process by pretending to be a resident of one of the four cities where Kellogg Co. operates a cereal production plant, including Omaha.
As of Thursday evening, the Reddit post had almost 60,000 upvotes. The author of the post provided links to job postings seeking permanent production associates at each of the four plants.
Antiwork describes itself as a “subreddit for those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life, want more information on anti-work ideas and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.” Posts criticizing Kellogg populate the community’s homepage. The subreddit has 1.3 million community members.
The jobs were originally posted on Kellogg’s website on Nov. 24. The company says the permanent positions potentially include those in maintenance, sanitation, packaging, processing and warehouse.
One post advertised a starting wage for non-maintenance positions of $22.76 per hour — the same wage new transitional employees would have received under the most recent contract proposal, which was overwhelmingly rejected by 1,400 members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.
The job postings say Kellogg is seeking permanent replacements for union members who have been on strike since Oct. 5, after the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement.
“The Unions representing Kellogg employees in these plants are on strike, and we are looking for employees to permanently replace them, joining hundreds of Kellogg salaried employees, hourly employees, and contractors to keep the lines running.”
Kellogg first floated its intention to hire replacement workers on its website on Nov. 23. The company reiterated that intention Tuesday after the union rejected the latest proposed contract.
Union members who spoke with The World-Herald after the vote cited, among other things, loopholes in the contract and the removal of a cap on the percentage of transitional employees who would earn lower wages and benefits compared with legacy employees.
Removal of the cap, union members said, could have the effect of driving down wages and benefits.
In a statement Thursday, Kellogg Co. spokeswoman Kris Bahner said that interest in the permanent replacement positions at all four plants has been “strong … as expected” and that the company expects some of the new hires to start “very soon.”
Local union President Dan Osborn declined to comment Thursday.
While perhaps unpopular, hiring permanent replacement employees is within bounds of current law, said Steven Willborn, a law professor at the University of Nebraska.
Willborn noted that the only provisions that currently prohibit companies from hiring permanent replacement employees are those on unfair labor practices as outlined in the National Labor Relations Act of 1935.
“If the strike is for better wages and terms and conditions of employment, one employer option is to hire replacement workers and try to keep the plant going in that way,” he said.
Willborn noted that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act has a provision that would prohibit employers from permanently replacing striking employees. But with the legislation facing an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate after its passage by the House in November, there is no guarantee that the labor provision will become law.