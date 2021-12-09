Kellogg's effort to hire replacement workers draws viral backlash

Removal of the cap, union members said, could have the effect of driving down wages and benefits.

In a statement Thursday, Kellogg Co. spokeswoman Kris Bahner said that interest in the permanent replacement positions at all four plants has been “strong … as expected” and that the company expects some of the new hires to start “very soon.”

Local union President Dan Osborn declined to comment Thursday.

While perhaps unpopular, hiring permanent replacement employees is within bounds of current law, said Steven Willborn, a law professor at the University of Nebraska.

Willborn noted that the only provisions that currently prohibit companies from hiring permanent replacement employees are those on unfair labor practices as outlined in the National Labor Relations Act of 1935.

“If the strike is for better wages and terms and conditions of employment, one employer option is to hire replacement workers and try to keep the plant going in that way,” he said.