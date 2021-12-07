Kellogg's union rejects contract; company says it will hire replacement workers

Unionized workers at Kellogg’s four cereal production plants, including one in Omaha, have voted “overwhelmingly” to reject a tentative agreement reached last week.

Kellogg Co., in a statement released Tuesday, said that it was disappointed and that the prolonged work stoppage has "left us no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees."

"These are great jobs and posting for permanent positions helps us find qualified people to fill them," the company said.

Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union went on strike Oct. 5. The vote on the new contract was held Sunday, with the results released Tuesday morning.

Dan Osborn, president of the Omaha chapter of the union, said: “The body has spoken. We will hold the line for a fair contract. With Christmas and the winter weather upon us, we must keep our resolve and band together now more than ever.”

The union represents about 1,400 employees at Kellogg’s four cereal production facilities, including about 480 in Omaha.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

