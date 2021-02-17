Kiewit's downtown move triggers chain reaction

An assortment of companies is expected to help fill the vacated floors. While the new Blackstone Plaza ownership group has seen a lot of interest, it has yet to announce any new tenants, said managing partner and Omaha real estate executive John Lund.

Meanwhile, all windows are being replaced. The exterior will switch to a charcoal gray color. The ground floor is turning to retailers and stores inviting to employees of the building as well as patrons of the trendy Blackstone District neighborhood.

Lund said so much will change that, soon, many might not recognize the site.

“People are going to drive up the street and say, ‘When did they build that building?’”

Indeed, the Kiewit move to north downtown not only sets up a change in the local office market, but also sets the stage for more to come in the Builder's District.