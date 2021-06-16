Kros Strain Draft House opens taproom in downtown Omaha

A new taproom opened Wednesday afternoon just in time for the College World Series.

Located north of TD Ameritrade Park at on the first floor of the historic Ashton Building, 1229 Millwork Ave., Kros Strain Draft Works will offer 30 taps of its locally brewed beer on as well as cider from Glacial Till Vineyard.

Archetype Coffee, Clean Slate Food Co., and Hutch also are building out spaces on the same floor. They are expected to open this year.

The tap room joins Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista as the second craft beer location owned by Bobby Kros and Scott Strain. Kros Strain Brewing launched in 2017. Its products are available in most Omaha-area grocery stores and more than 500 bars and restaurants locally and in Lincoln, along with Council Bluffs and parts of central Nebraska, western Iowa and eastern South Dakota.

According to Jeff Hardy, head beer pusher for Kros Strain, the downtown Omaha location will offer four more taps compared to its counterpart. Hardy said Draft Works will offer an indoor seating area and a small outdoor patio area but won’t offer any mixed drinks.

“We’re kind of known for our IPAs,” Hardy said. “We’re trying to specialize in IPAs and lagers. But we do just a little bit of everything.”