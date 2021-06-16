 Skip to main content
Kros Strain Draft House opens taproom in downtown Omaha
Tachos, nachos and taquitos are among the items fans will be able to indulge in during the College World Series.

A new taproom opened Wednesday afternoon just in time for the College World Series.

Located north of TD Ameritrade Park at on the first floor of the historic Ashton Building, 1229 Millwork Ave., Kros Strain Draft Works will offer 30 taps of its locally brewed beer on as well as cider from Glacial Till Vineyard.

Archetype Coffee, Clean Slate Food Co., and Hutch also are building out spaces on the same floor. They are expected to open this year.

The tap room joins Kros Strain Brewing in La Vista as the second craft beer location owned by Bobby Kros and Scott Strain. Kros Strain Brewing launched in 2017. Its products are available in most Omaha-area grocery stores and more than 500 bars and restaurants locally and in Lincoln, along with Council Bluffs and parts of central Nebraska, western Iowa and eastern South Dakota.

According to Jeff Hardy, head beer pusher for Kros Strain, the downtown Omaha location will offer four more taps compared to its counterpart. Hardy said Draft Works will offer an indoor seating area and a small outdoor patio area but won’t offer any mixed drinks.

“We’re kind of known for our IPAs,” Hardy said. “We’re trying to specialize in IPAs and lagers. But we do just a little bit of everything.”

One of the signature brews Kros Strain Draft Works will offer is its Fairy Nectar blend. Offering a fruitier taste than a traditional IPA, Hardy said it should appeal to people who otherwise don’t like the more bitter taste associated with other IPAs.

“It’s an IPA for people who don’t like IPAs,” he said.

The Kros Strain space will also feature a mural by artist norm4eva, who painted a mural for the company’s space in La Vista. The artist was a collaborator on the Millwork Commons shipping container mural at 12th and Izard Streets.

With a license just recently awarded, the timing in relation to the CWS worked out for the draft house.

“We were hoping” for that, Hardy said. “We weren’t being real loud about it. We all know how things can go sideways during any sort of construction, so we didn’t want to put a date out there.”

20210407_pt_patiobeers_5

Beer lovers and other folks enjoy an evening on the patios of Kros Strain Brewing and Pint Nine Brewing Company in La Vista on April 2, 2021.
