Chicago-based Madison Industries has acquired La Vista-based biotech company Streck.

Streck’s comprehensive suite of quality-control and diagnostic products “further expands Madison’s leading portfolio of medical and life science solutions,” Madison Industries said in a press release.

Streck develops and manufactures laboratory products. Madison Industries describes itself as “one of the world’s largest privately held companies.”

“The Streck name is celebrated in every hospital, clinic and laboratory around the globe and is perfectly aligned with our mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive,” said Larry Gies, Madison Industries’ chief operating officer and founder, in the release.

Streck CEO Connie Ryan said Madison Industries was the “perfect partner” to continue building her company.

“Streck’s customers, team and community will greatly benefit from our partnership,” Ryan said.

According to the Streck website, the company holds more than 40 patents on more than 20 products. The company makes testing and reagent materials for instrument manufacturers.

Streck has more than 278,000 square feet of production facilities in La Vista. Its products are manufactured and delivered to over 13,000 labs in 65 countries around the world, the website says.

The company has developed control and diagnostic products in hematology, immunology, molecular diagnostics, infectious diseases and urinalysis for clinical and research laboratories.

Ryan said her company’s mission — to improve patient outcomes through innovative solutions — “remains our top priority, and Madison will allow us to achieve our goals more efficiently and effectively.”

Streck was established in 1971. Its founder, Wayne Ryan, developed the company’s core technology of cell stabilization at a time when blood cells were still being counted manually with microscopes.

