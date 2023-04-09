For more than seven decades, Aulick Industries has built specialized trailers for agricultural use, from carts that dump to flatbeds with built-in conveyor-belt floors that essentially unload themselves.

But the Scottsbluff firm is now set to launch a new product line: houses.

With the lack of affordable housing in Nebraska’s Panhandle, the firm’s leaders decided they needed to construct a housing development if they’re going to attract the workers they need.

“This is not our bread and butter, but it’s a necessary evil if we want to grow the family business,” said Jake Aulick, one of three brothers leading the third-generation company. “We’re doing it not to make money, but to get good employees.”

Aulick has resorted to a rather drastic solution to a problem that’s being cited by businesses across the state: there simply aren’t enough livable, affordable homes in Nebraska. And that’s hindering efforts to keep and attract the workers needed to fuel the state’s growth and future.

“We can’t do economic development in our state without workers, and we can’t recruit workers without housing,” said Kathy Mesner, a housing developer in Central City, Nebraska.

The term “affordable housing” most often connotes subsidized housing for people at the lowest end of the income scale, and the need for such housing in Nebraska indeed continues to be acute.

But today, working families with incomes from low on up are often finding there simply aren’t enough quality and affordable housing units to meet demand.

Not only does the housing crisis hinder efforts to attract workers, it also bids up prices, strains budgets, forces families to settle for lesser-quality housing, and can price some completely out of the market.

Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said the investor group working to start a new beef-packing plant in North Platte has confronted a lack of available housing for everyone from managers to line workers.

“They need housing for the people who can come in and do that work, and they don’t have it — at all income levels,” Harner said.

Likewise, Harner spoke to a person who recruits hospital administrators to Nebraska who said many communities lack available housing that would appeal to candidates for those high-paying jobs.

The housing shortage comes at a time that the state is struggling to fill jobs across a wide variety of industries. As of the end of 2022, federal labor data shows Nebraska had 73,000 job openings but only 28,000 people looking for work.

The shortfall in housing has inspired pushes for increased construction of what’s now often referred to as “workforce housing” — housing generally serving families making just below and just above the state’s median income level of $75,000.

In the face of the problem, Aulick is not the only firm that has turned to building homes of its own.

In the Omaha area, both an inner-city telemarketing firm in North Omaha and a suburban biotech firm in Sarpy County are currently developing on-site housing to serve their workers.

That also underscores how the housing shortage stretches border to border in Nebraska, from Omaha to the Panhandle and everywhere in between. In fact, some say the problem may be worst in growing small cities and towns, where there are often few builders and developers.

“In parts of the state, they say we just can’t get someone to come out here and build a home,” said Jim Smith, a former state lawmaker who studied the state’s housing shortage as part of the Blueprint Nebraska strategic plan.

The Blueprint report, put together by a panel of business and community leaders, was focused on what Nebraska needs to compete economically over the coming decade. In the end, the report called for jump-starting housing construction in the state, with a goal of building 30,000 to 50,000 new housing units by 2030.

To do that, business leaders and affordable housing advocates say the state will need new strategies and hundreds of millions in state dollars dedicated to housing construction.

“We’ve got to really buckle down and look at all the different ways we can incentivize the development of housing across the state,” Mesner said. “And that’s in every community and every neighborhood.”

*********

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and a team of state officials recently paid a visit to Blair, Nebraska, where a multi-firm “biocampus” has sprung up around a massive Cargill corn-processing plant.

More than 1,000 people are now employed at Cargill and Danish and German partner companies, processing the equivalent of 2,000 acres of corn a day into ethanol, enzymes, food additives and other corn byproducts.

As the new governor sat down with leaders of the firms during the get-acquainted session at Cargill, it came as little surprise that talk eventually turned to Blair’s pressing need for workforce housing.

“Everybody is talking about it,” said Adrienne Cavill, executive director of Gateway Development Corp., the Greater Omaha Chamber’s economic development affiliate in Blair. “Communities understand that housing is going to be the key driver for growth.”

Ten years ago, Cavill said, community leaders across Nebraska thought what they needed to do to grow was to develop a new industrial tract and then try to lure some big new employer to town. Now they realize what they really need to do is build houses.

Indeed, when the state chamber of commerce surveys communities on the biggest barrier they face for growth, they don’t cite a lack of jobs. They don’t cite the state’s tax system or climate.

“Housing comes up No. 1 every time,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Slone and others say there’s no doubt the lack of housing is contributing to Nebraska’s large pool of unfilled jobs.

Cliff Mesner, who with wife Kathy have been developing housing in Nebraska for more than three decades, said it’s not hard to see how the state got into this position.

After the turn of the century, the millennials — a huge generation that’s an echo of the post-World War II baby boom — began leaving their parents’ homes and striking out on their own.

Right as that generation was coming of age, the 2007-08 Great Recession sparked a real estate crash, causing a number of homebuilders to go under or leave the field. It was a national issue, but it was acutely felt here, too.

“We lost a lot of our industry and have not been building as fast, and that has complicated the problem,” Mesner said. “But we should have seen it coming.”

The Mesners said the state’s employers have taken note of how the housing crunch complicates their efforts to compete for and attract workers.

When the state provides grant funding to cities and towns to encourage new housing development, the required local match dollars are often coming not only from local tax dollars, but also directly from local businesses.

In 2018, when Schuyler secured a state grant for new housing there, the local Cargill meatpacking plant provided $200,000 of the community’s match. Two years later, when Schuyler again sought state housing dollars, Cargill stepped up again — this time with a $500,000 match.

“Employers are recognizing that housing is absolutely critical,” Cliff Mesner said.

Matt Gutzmann, facility manager at Cargill’s Blair campus, said with today’s competitive job market, it’s no longer enough to just offer opportunity and a good pay package to attract talent to rural areas.

“Communities must also provide a range of amenities that cater to the needs of new residents, including housing, day care, parks and public spaces, and community support, to name a few,” he said.

Mesner also has no doubt that Nebraska’s housing shortage is costing the state jobs.

The Mesners were approached by a manufacturer in south-central Nebraska several years ago that was looking to expand its operations but couldn’t because of limited housing for new workers. The Mesners later heard the firm turned to robotics to meet its worker needs here and added the new jobs in Idaho instead.

“Those are real jobs that are lost,” Cliff said.

The state has two primary programs geared specifically toward creating workforce housing. The Rural Workforce Housing Fund, created six years ago, serves mostly rural areas, while the newer Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund is targeted for workforce housing in Omaha and Lincoln.

Local leaders awarded the state grants most often use the dollars to create local revolving loan funds, providing cheap financing for developers of homes and apartment buildings.

Those low-interest construction loans reduce the price point of the new home, making it more affordable for the ultimate buyer, and also remove some of the risk the developers take on.

“That public-private partnership is absolutely essential to make it work (financially),” Cliff Mesner said.

Jonathan Jank, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce in Seward, Nebraska, said the workforce housing dollars have proven to offer a tremendous return on the state’s investment. In Seward, the program has been used to create a variety of housing types, including houses, apartments, town houses and housing geared for the elderly.

The program “needs to be funded in perpetuity,” he said.

The state is also putting significant amounts of one-time federal pandemic relief dollars into housing grants. Where the Nebraska Department of Economic Development before COVID-19 administered about $20 million a year in housing dollars, funds from all sources this year will approach $160 million.

“As we look to grow Nebraska, it’s imperative that we double down on affordable housing,” the department said in a statement.

Rod Storm, the city administrator in Blair, said the state’s grant dollars indeed help. Blair has used state and local funds to create a $2 million revolving loan fund.

But when it’s costing close to $300,000 to build a starter home these days, those dollars don’t go far — enabling construction of just a handful of houses at a time. If the state is going to seriously tackle the backlog of housing, Storm and other advocates say, the state needs to scale up the backbone housing programs.

The Legislature last year put $30 million into the rural workforce housing fund. Proposals before lawmakers this year call for boosting that figure to as much as $50 million.

“We could use more money,” Storm said.

Cliff Mesner pointed out that big dollars alone won’t solve the problem. Because of the losses of builders in the Great Recession, there simply aren’t enough homebuilders to go around.

Ultimately, it will take years to rebuild that skill capacity, and likely decades more to clear the state’s huge housing shortfall.

“There is no silver bullet to fix this issue,” Jank agreed. “We need to do more, and it’s not just the state. Local communities need to hustle hard on this.”

In the meantime, some employers are taking the workforce housing issue into their own hands.

******

With shiny new appliances, bright interiors and a central clubhouse and pool, The Nest looks much like any number of new housing complexes going up in Omaha’s suburbs.

Except this complex was built by Streck, a La Vista-based biotech firm, on land adjacent to one of its facilities.

Streck CEO Connie Ryan decided two years ago that if the firm was going to attract enough fresh college graduates and other hourly workers to its Sarpy County campus, building some convenient and affordable housing might help out.

The first apartments at the complex near 117th and Harrison Streets began opening up to workers in February, with completion of the whole complex expected this spring.

Ryan said the idea grew out of a conversation of how difficult it was for a Streck employee who lived in North Omaha and rode the bus to get to the office each day. Talk turned to how making apartments available nearby could aid Streck’s wider workforce recruiting.

The firm then partnered with Omaha’s Burlington Capital to develop the complex. The name The Nest is a wink to the owl that’s featured in the Streck logo.

The apartments are offered to Streck employees at below-market rates, with monthly rents differing from worker to worker based on a sliding income scale.

“We are very pleased with the initial response,” Ryan said. “We needed something that defines us in a different way. I think the apartments do that.”

The firm hopes to always keep a handful of the 84 units open as a recruitment tool for incoming workers.

In North Omaha, telemarketing firm North End Teleservices is preparing to break ground on a new headquarters campus near 24th and Lake Streets that will also include development of apartments and single-family homes. Carmen Tapio, founder of both North End and a real estate development company that’s spearheading the project, said the on-site housing will help meet the community’s need for affordable workforce housing.

“We want our employees to be able to live, work and play in the community,” she said.

And at the other end of the state, Aulick is now preparing to go into the housing business.

Aulick has long taken an interest in workforce development in Scottsbluff. A decade ago, its leaders worked with the local high school to launch vocational classes, including in welding, diesel technology and electrical work.

Those programs were quite successful. But then a new problem arose.

“We’d have these kids graduate from these programs and come to work for us, but when they tried to move out of mom and dad’s house, there was nowhere to go,” Kolby Aulick said.

Last summer, Aulick got into discussion with the city about the community’s housing, and in the end the firm decided to take on the task.

Kolby Aulick said the company doesn’t know much about “stick house” construction. But as a trailer manufacturer, they do know steel. That’s why their housing plan largely includes modular units fashioned from steel shipping containers.

Aulick has already built the first 480-square-foot prototype, which is currently sitting on the floor of its Scottsbluff manufacturing plant.

“If we decide to do something, we’re going to get it done,” Kolby Aulick said.

The Aulick housing will be part of a new mixed-use development the company is spearheading alongside the Heartland Expressway.

The company will first develop the commercial properties fronting the highway, which will help provide the funding and infrastructure to make the housing development possible.

Then they and other builders will develop more than 100 residential lots, including 60 to 70 of the Aulick container homes.

The housing won’t be exclusive to Aulick employees; instead, it will be available to meet broader community needs. It all fits with the company’s community-oriented approach and its “grow your own” mindset, Jake Aulick said.

Except now instead of just growing their own, they will build their own.

