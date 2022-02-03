Lee Enterprises reports first-quarter profit decline despite digital growth

Lee Enterprises Inc., owner of The World-Herald, the Lincoln Journal Star and several other Nebraska newspapers, reported growing digital revenue in its first-quarter report of fiscal year 2022. But print revenue declines overshadowed digital gains, bringing down overall profits.
The company reported profits of $12.658 million, or $2.21 in earnings a share. Last year, the company reported $15.902 million in profits, or $2.279 a share.
The company touted its growing digital revenue Thursday in an earnings call with investors. Its total digital revenue tallied $55 million, a 17% increase compared with the same period last year. Lee attributed the increase to Amplified, a digital marketing service; growth in digital-only subscribers; and TownNews, a digital service.
Digital-only subscribers increased 57% year over year, now totaling 450,000, which Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said was more than halfway to its goal of 900,000 digital-only subscribers in five years.
Print revenue, which includes print advertising and print subscription revenue, totaled $147 million in the first quarter, dropping $17.7 million, or 11% compared with a year ago. Print revenue makes up close to three-quarters of Lee’s operating revenue.
The report comes ahead of Lee Enterprise’s annual meeting in March, in which Lee has asked shareholders to help the company fight off a hostile takeover from Alden Global Capital, which Lee called a “vulture hedge fund.”
Lee rejected an unsolicited offer from Alden, a New York-based, privately held hedge fund with a reputation for cutting newsrooms beyond consolidation already seen in the industry, to buy the company for $24 a share. Lee said the $141 million bid “grossly undervalues” the company and highlighted digital growth that the company predicts will see returns in the long term.
Alden sent its own statement to shareholders last week to support its two nominated candidates for the board of directors to reshape the company’s board and strategy. Lee has said the candidates’ nominations were invalid because the candidates weren’t nominated according to the company's bylaws and urged shareholders to vote to keep Chairman Mary Junck and another board member.
Alden sued Lee Enterprises in December, asking a judge to force Lee to allow shareholders to vote on its nominees for the company’s board before the March 10 meeting. A trial is expected to begin Monday.
Lee shares fell $5.05, or almost 13%, on Thursday to close at $34.06.
Alden issued its own press release Thursday criticizing Lee's first-quarter performance and its integration of the Berkshire Hathaway papers, which Lee acquired in 2020.
"Lee's disappointing results and 2022 guidance continue to demonstrate the need for a new strategy and new leadership that prioritizes readers and local journalism," the press release said.
Among Lee's other Nebraska newspapers are the Grand Island Independent, North Platte Telegraph, Kearney Hub and Scottsbluff Star-Herald.