Lee Enterprises reports first-quarter profit decline despite digital growth

Lee Enterprises Inc., owner of The World-Herald, the Lincoln Journal Star and several other Nebraska newspapers, reported growing digital revenue in its first-quarter report of fiscal year 2022. But print revenue declines overshadowed digital gains, bringing down overall profits.

The company reported profits of $12.658 million, or $2.21 in earnings a share. Last year, the company reported $15.902 million in profits, or $2.279 a share.

The company touted its growing digital revenue Thursday in an earnings call with investors. Its total digital revenue tallied $55 million, a 17% increase compared with the same period last year. Lee attributed the increase to Amplified, a digital marketing service; growth in digital-only subscribers; and TownNews, a digital service.

Digital-only subscribers increased 57% year over year, now totaling 450,000, which Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said was more than halfway to its goal of 900,000 digital-only subscribers in five years.

Print revenue, which includes print advertising and print subscription revenue, totaled $147 million in the first quarter, dropping $17.7 million, or 11% compared with a year ago. Print revenue makes up close to three-quarters of Lee’s operating revenue.