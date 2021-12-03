Lee, owner of World-Herald, rejects board nominations from would-be buyer Alden

Lee Enterprises, the owner of The World-Herald and numerous other Nebraska newspapers, on Friday rejected a prospective buyer's attempt to nominate three new board members next year, citing procedural flaws in its filing.
Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises said New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital's mistakes included making the nominations through a third-party affiliate that did not own Lee shares. "Alden failed to meet the most basic and most important requirement of our director nomination procedure," the company said in a news release.
Lee also noted that the deadline for 2022 board nominations has since passed, so Alden cannot try again. A representative for Alden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The rejection marks another setback for Alden, which is looking to make Lee the latest in a series of acquisitions intended to consolidate the newspaper industry.
It appeared hopeful for a speedy takeover after making its $141 million, or $24 per share, offer for Lee on Nov. 22. It noted that figure represented about a 30% premium over the previous day's market close, and said that, with Lee's cooperation, it could have things wrapped up in "approximately four weeks."
But in the past two weeks, Lee shares have risen above $24, putting pressure on Alden to raise its offer. At midday Friday, Lee shares were trading above $25 per share.
Lee's board unanimously voted to enact a "poison pill" plan that could dilute shares if Alden starts buying without its consent. And newsroom unions, including The World-Herald's Guild, have begun a campaign against the acquisition, noting Alden's reputation for steep cost-cuts in the name of efficiency.
"They will take this proud company, built over decades of hard work, and leave it in ashes," the unions wrote in a joint letter to Lee's board.
The company has pledged a "careful review" of Alden's offer to determine the best move for itself and shareholders.
Lee owns dozens of papers, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and the Tulsa World. In Nebraska, Lee's newspapers include the Lincoln Journal Star, Grand Island Independent, North Platte Telegraph, Kearney Hub and Scottsbluff Star-Herald.
Alden’s titles include the Chicago Tribune and the Baltimore Sun, which it acquired this summer in its takeover of Tribune Publishing. It also owns papers including the Denver Post, Detroit News and Mercury News of San Jose, California.
This report includes material from The World-Herald.