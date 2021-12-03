Lee, owner of World-Herald, rejects board nominations from would-be buyer Alden

Lee Enterprises, the owner of The World-Herald and numerous other Nebraska newspapers, on Friday rejected a prospective buyer's attempt to nominate three new board members next year, citing procedural flaws in its filing.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises said New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital's mistakes included making the nominations through a third-party affiliate that did not own Lee shares. "Alden failed to meet the most basic and most important requirement of our director nomination procedure," the company said in a news release.

Lee also noted that the deadline for 2022 board nominations has since passed, so Alden cannot try again. A representative for Alden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rejection marks another setback for Alden, which is looking to make Lee the latest in a series of acquisitions intended to consolidate the newspaper industry.

It appeared hopeful for a speedy takeover after making its $141 million, or $24 per share, offer for Lee on Nov. 22. It noted that figure represented about a 30% premium over the previous day's market close, and said that, with Lee's cooperation, it could have things wrapped up in "approximately four weeks."