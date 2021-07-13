Lincoln Burger King sign goes viral: ‘We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience’

And as the summer progressed, Flores said, she and the rest of the short-staffed, overworked crew became fed up.

When she turned in her two weeks' notice, so did several others, including Kylee Johnson — her best friend, roommate and fellow crew member.

Johnson said she hit her tipping point a few months ago, but "couldn't fully quit because Rachael is my best friend, and I couldn't leave her hanging like that."

More decided to leave as the weeks played out. Just days before most of the staff were scheduled to leave, Johnson said, the management sent in people to help and to try to convince employees to stay, but it was too little too late.

"By the end of it all, there were only two people working there,” Flores said.

So with a few hours left on Saturday, before many of them were leaving for the final time, Flores said, someone changed the sign to the farewell message.

“It wasn’t something that we thought was gonna blow up like this," Johnson said on Monday, "or bring up so many important issues that have been going on across the nation.”