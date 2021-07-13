Lincoln Burger King sign goes viral: ‘We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience’

It started partially as a joke, partially as an apology and partially as a goodbye.
"WE ALL QUIT," read the sign outside the Havelock Avenue Burger King location in Lincoln on Saturday, "SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."
The joke was to rile Burger King management, said Rachael Flores, former general manager of the location. But the apology and goodbye was to the regulars of the restaurant, who would see it close for a time until new staff could be brought in, and who would no longer see members of the staff they'd gotten their orders from for years.
The story behind the sign — and the feud with management that sparked it — started earlier this summer when the location's air conditioner went out, and the franchisee failed to repair it for two weeks. Flores said.
The restaurant became dangerously hot, she said, and employees regularly became sick and exhausted. One day, Flores said, she was hospitalized after becoming delirious due to dehydration.
Because of her hospitalization, she said, she was late for a management meeting, where she was berated by a higher-up.
“He told me I was making excuses, and I was being a baby," Flores said, "and that I needed to do my job. "
The manager above that level also refused to help, she said, and told her she was being too emotional.
And as the summer progressed, Flores said, she and the rest of the short-staffed, overworked crew became fed up.
When she turned in her two weeks' notice, so did several others, including Kylee Johnson — her best friend, roommate and fellow crew member.
Johnson said she hit her tipping point a few months ago, but "couldn't fully quit because Rachael is my best friend, and I couldn't leave her hanging like that."
More decided to leave as the weeks played out. Just days before most of the staff were scheduled to leave, Johnson said, the management sent in people to help and to try to convince employees to stay, but it was too little too late.
"By the end of it all, there were only two people working there,” Flores said.
So with a few hours left on Saturday, before many of them were leaving for the final time, Flores said, someone changed the sign to the farewell message.
“It wasn’t something that we thought was gonna blow up like this," Johnson said on Monday, "or bring up so many important issues that have been going on across the nation.”
Their posts and others about the sign caught fire on social media, she said, and despite expecting droves of negative comments they received an overwhelmingly positive reaction online.
But management called her and demanded the sign be taken down before sending their own people to remove it and take Flores' keys to the restaurant.
Still, Flores and Johnson are both glad it was posted, and are happy to have been part of a broader conversation about worker's rights and fair treatment that is going on across the country.
“It’s better than getting a whole bunch of hate," Johnson said, "having people think that we all just walked out.”
When reached by the Journal Star, a Burger King spokesperson said the work experience described at the Havelock location is not in line with the company's brand values. "Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future."
Both Johnson and Flores attributed the problems at their location to the management company that oversees the restaurant, and not to the Burger King corporation.
Johnson said she thinks generally business managers often misunderstand the needs of their workers to the point of unfair treatment, and they ought to work harder to see what life is like for their employees.
“Corporations have standards for their stores, but have they ever stepped foot in their stores?" she said. "Have they ever done the job that they’re asking employees to do?”