The Lincoln house where former Cornhusker football coach Scott Frost lived has sold for $3.5 million, according to Lancaster County property records.

That is the highest-priced sale of a single-family home in Lincoln, based on transaction records of the Realtors Association of Lincoln that go back to 1997.

"We've only had two others above $2 million," said Kyle Fischer, executive vice president for the Realtors Association of Lincoln."

Previous top sales were a house selling for $2.375 million in September of 2022, and one that sold for $2.122 million in 2016, he said.

"So that record had stood until September of last year, and then it was broken in November," Fischer said.​

The sale of Frost's home was recorded Nov. 21, 2022 with the Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds. The new owner is listed as the Chance Dudley Trust.

The two-story, five-bedroom house, located at 2400 Ridgeline Drive in The Ridge neighborhood, has 5,689 square feet of living area. It was built in 2002.

When Frost bought it in 2018, the purchase price was listed at $1,375,000. The brick house then was renovated, including painting it white. During the work, Frost's house made headlines when it was burglarized and thieves made off with items including football helmets, Air Jordan shoes and photographs.

Last fall, Frost was fired after the Huskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern. His tenure of 4-1/4 seasons ended with a 16-31 record.

In December, the Arizona Republic reported that Frost and his wife Ashley paid $5.4 million for a 7,500-square-foot home in Phoenix.

Fischer said the Realtor group's sales records for Lincoln wouldn't include properties such as acreages outside the city. In addition, a seller could use someone other than a Realtor to sell a house, in which case the transaction may never get reported in the association's system, he said.

According to realtor.com, the median listing home price in Lincoln in November was $279,900. In Omaha, it was $269,900, the website said.

Both cities have seen a substantial rise in home prices over a year ago, the website reported.

Fischer said a shortage of houses has pushed up prices.

"It's simple supply and demand," he said.

Following the housing recession of 2012, Lincoln could have anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 homes on the market at any one time, he said.

At the height of the COVID-era buying frenzy, there were just 57 single family homes that you could buy and move into in Lincoln, he said.

"That's across the city," he said. "Imagine the competition, and what it takes to write a winning offer."

