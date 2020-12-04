 Skip to main content
Lincoln Q.P. Ace Hardware stores soon to be Westlake Ace Hardware
Westlake Ace Hardware, headquartered in the Kansas City area, has acquired four Q.P. Ace Hardware stores in Lincoln, according to a release.

The expansion builds on the 2017 Westlake Ace acquisition of two Q.P. Ace stores in Omaha and Ralston. It is anticipated the acquisition of the four Lincoln stores will be completed on Dec. 28, according to a release. Westlake Ace currently owns 13 locations in Nebraska which are among 140 Westlake Ace stores in 12 states.

The Lincoln Q.P. Ace stores will be re-branded as Westlake Ace but will retain management, store personnel, and the current product mix. The stores are at 1401 Superior St., 3800 Old Cheney Road, 901 South 27th Street, and 924 North 70th St.

