Little Bohemia to get batch of new apartments to go with commercial growth

McLeay said Little Bohemia’s historic charm, proximity to downtown and the growing commercial strip along 13th Street are elements that made it attractive to build the new apartment complex.

He expects residents to be drawn to the fact that trendy merchants and bars are within walking distance. The complex would be built on a slope that provides views of the riverfront.

COVID-19 has hampered some businesses in that area, McLeay said, but he added: “If we can get past this, they’ll really flourish.”

The Planning Department has recommended approval of TIF. It says new apartment dwellers could boost the earning potential of the area by more than $5 million, and should help grow neighborhood commercial activity and cultural events.

If all goes as planned, the developers hope to open the apartments in spring 2022. Rent of one- and two-bedroom apartments are estimated to range between $900 and $1,750.

Nonprofit kid-focused group adds to Little Bohemia mix

A tenant has moved into the renovated Maryland Theatre on Omaha’s 13th Street, filling a key piece of a reviving business strip south of downtown.