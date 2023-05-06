The Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting got off the ground at 7 a.m. Saturday with the opening of the doors in the CHI Health Center Omaha and the release of the conglomerate’s first quarter financial results.

It looks like this year’s meeting will attract a full house. By 8 a.m., shareholders filled seats in the highest reaches of the arena. Last year — the first held in-person since 2019 due to the pandemic — the arena never did fill completely. Berkshire also had a vaccine mandate in place for last year’s meeting that was not repeated this year.

Net earnings for the company were way up in the quarter, $35 billion compared to less than $6 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The vast majority of that gain — roughly $23 billion — was due to unrealized gains in value of Berkshire’s stock holdings, like Apple.

Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett always cautions that such investment gains or losses in any given quarter are usually meaningless and deliver figures for net earnings that can be extremely misleading.

He always urges investors to look at the results of Berkshire’s operating companies, the companies like BNSF railroad, Geico insurance, energy companies and others that it actually owns, as the best yardstick of how the company is performing.

Those companies reported strong results with earnings of $8.1 billion, up 12.5% from $7.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Earnings gains in the insurance underwriting sector were particularly strong, $911 million compared to $167 million in 2022. Insurance investment income was $2 billion compared to $1.2 billion a year earlier.

BNSF results were down by nearly 10%, and Berkshire Energy results were significantly down, $416 million compared to $775 million.

Berkshire also reported $4.4 billion in additional stock buybacks during the quarter. That significantly increases the recent pace, the company having bought back $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter last year and $7.9 billion in all of 2022.

Even with those buybacks, Buffett’s pile of available cash continued to grow, up slightly to nearly $130 billion.

Outside the CHI Health Center, long lines of NetJets protesters were picketing, carrying sign with complaints such as “Sloppy Scheduling” and “Fatigued Pilots.” A couple of anti-abortion protesters could also be seen criticizing Berkshire as well.

Just before 9 a.m., the arena went dark and multiple big screens lit up with an introductory movie full of silly jokes, movie-star cameos and self-deprecating humor -- and plenty of plugs for Berkshire companies. A running joke in the movie is the question of succession -- a recurring question at prior shareholder meetings.

