Live Updates: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha

As Warren Buffett prepared to open Berskshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting Saturday, the company reported sharply reduced quarterly earnings amid the slowing U.S. economy.

The company reported first quarter net earnings of $5.46 billion, down more than half from $11.71 billion over the same period a year earlier.

Earnings from Berkshire’s wide range of operating companies, from Burlington Northern railroad to Fruit of the Loom underwear, were flat at just over $7 billion. But they also varied much by sector.

The income from insurance underwriting was down more than 95%, from $764 million to $47 million.

But Burlington’s earnings of $1.4 billion were up more than $100 million. Its manufacturing, service and retailing businesses earned $3 billion, up more than $400 million.

Much of the company’s losses were on its investments, down $1.6 billion as part of a broad stock market decline. Buffett always cautions shareholders to ignore the ups and downs of the market on Berkshire results, focusing on the markets’ long-term growth.

For its own part, Berkshire shares are up this year.

The company also continued its share buyback spree of recent years, purchasing another $3 billion worth of shares. That was about half recent quarterly purchases.

Berkshire also reported $148 billion in insurance reserve “float,” up $1 billion from year end.

The results are not surprising given the Commerce Department’s report this week that the U.S. economy shrunk during the first quarter.

cordes@owh.com, ​402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes

Reporter - Metro News

Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.

