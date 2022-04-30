Live Updates: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha

A truck with rotating images protesting over the ongoing contract negotiations for BNSF Railway union workers drives past people lining up for the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
People protest outside the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting over the ongoing contract negotiations for BNSF Railway union workers outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Lynnsey Jewett, far right, and her daughter Adley O'Donnell, both of Baldwin City, Kan., protest outside the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting over the ongoing contract negotiations for BNSF Railway union workers outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
People line up for the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
People line up for the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
People line up for the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Kenya Lopez, from left, Sondra Cobb, and Jackie Boerson, all of Omaha, are first in line to get into the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 30, 2022. They got in line before 4 a.m.
People line up in a skyway for the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
The stage for the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha.
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger prepare for the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha.
As Warren Buffett prepared to open Berskshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting Saturday, the company reported sharply reduced quarterly earnings amid the slowing U.S. economy.
The company reported first quarter net earnings of $5.46 billion, down more than half from $11.71 billion over the same period a year earlier.
Earnings from Berkshire’s wide range of operating companies, from Burlington Northern railroad to Fruit of the Loom underwear, were flat at just over $7 billion. But they also varied much by sector.
The income from insurance underwriting was down more than 95%, from $764 million to $47 million.
But Burlington’s earnings of $1.4 billion were up more than $100 million. Its manufacturing, service and retailing businesses earned $3 billion, up more than $400 million.
Much of the company’s losses were on its investments, down $1.6 billion as part of a broad stock market decline. Buffett always cautions shareholders to ignore the ups and downs of the market on Berkshire results, focusing on the markets’ long-term growth.
