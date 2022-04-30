Live Updates: Berkshire shareholders seek updates on railroad, insurance performances at meeting

12:30 p.m. — Standing before thousands of gathered Berkshire Hathaway shareholders for the first time in three years, Warren Buffett explained a surge in recent investment activity, offered assurances of the company’s durability after he is gone and offered praise for an Omaha-based Berkshire competitor Saturday.

Buffett was clearly happy to once again be able to meet in person with shareholders after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the past two meetings to be broadcast remotely.

“This really feels good to be back and doing this in person again,” the business and investment guru said after he opened the meeting to 30 seconds of sustained applause.

Buffett joked that considering he is now 91, and vice chairman Charlie Munger 98, it’s important for shareholders to be able see they are still alive.

The scenes both inside and outside CHI Center were familiar ones, with shareholders again lining up early in the morning to get the best seats.

But it’s clear two years later things are not yet back to normal. The upper reaches of the 17,000-seat CHI Center featured many empty seats, something never seen in previous years that brought overflow crowds of more than 30,000 to the arena.

Buffett and Munger shared the stage with other top managers Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, a tradition that started in last year’s remote meeting streamed online from California.

They early on faced questions about the performance of Berkshire railroad and insurance affiliates compared to leading competitors.

One shareholder from Nebraska noted that Omaha-based Union Pacific railroad has been out-performing Berkshire’s BNSF in terms of operating ratio, in effect the efficiency of its operations.

Abel, who oversees Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses, praised BNSF’s operating performance but acknowledged more needs to be done. Munger then asked Abel if he would trade BNSF for Union Pacific.

“Never,” Abel said. “We have a great franchise and a great leadership team running it.”

Buffett then offered his own praise for both railroads.

“A hundred years from now, (BNSF) will be a vital asset of the economy and a vital asset of Berkshire,” he said. “The U.P. will be here at that time, too, and it will be a better railroad 100 years from now, too.”

Jain, who oversees Berkshire’s insurance operations, faced a similar question about why auto insurer Progressive recently has been outperforming Berkshire’s Geico in profit margin and growth rate.

Jain said that was no doubt true, attributing it to the fact Progressive has a big head start in the use of telematics, essentially using data from rateholders to better understand driver behavior.

He said Geico has in recent years also gotten into telematics. It will take time to catch up, he said, but expressed confidence that results will improve.

“It’s a long journey, but the journey has started and the initial results are promising,” he said.

Buffett praised Jain’s long-term performance in running Berkshire’s insurance division, a major driver of Berkshire profits and cash.

“Ajit is responsible for adding more value to Berkshire than the total net value of Progressive,” Buffett said.

8:41 a.m. — As Warren Buffett prepared to open Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting Saturday, the company reported sharply reduced quarterly earnings amid the slowing U.S. economy.

The company reported first quarter net earnings of $5.46 billion, down more than half from $11.71 billion over the same period a year earlier.

Earnings from Berkshire’s wide range of operating companies, from Burlington Northern railroad to Fruit of the Loom underwear, were flat at just over $7 billion. But they also varied much by sector.

The income from insurance underwriting was down more than 95%, from $764 million to $47 million.

But Burlington’s earnings of $1.4 billion were up more than $100 million. Its manufacturing, service and retailing businesses earned $3 billion, up more than $400 million.

Much of the company’s losses were on its investments, down $1.6 billion as part of a broad stock market decline. Buffett always cautions shareholders to ignore the ups and downs of the market on Berkshire results, focusing on the markets’ long-term growth.

For its own part, Berkshire shares are up this year.

The company also continued its share buyback spree of recent years, purchasing another $3 billion worth of shares. That was about half recent quarterly purchases.

Berkshire also reported $148 billion in insurance reserve “float,” up $1 billion from year end.

The results are not surprising given the Commerce Department’s report this week that the U.S. economy shrunk during the first quarter.

Buffett was asked about two big recent investments, in insurer Alleghany and in Occidental Petroleum. Both came right after Buffett had written in his annual letter to shareholders in February that he and Munger saw “little that excites us.”

Buffett noted that the CEO of Alleghany had sent him an annual report that he happened to read the same weekend that the letter came out. The reading got him more interested in the company that had long been on his radar.

“I decided it was a good place to put Berkshire's money,” he said. “It was there in black and white. There is nothing mysterious about it. We decided it made sense.”

And Buffett expressed amazement he was able to buy 14% of Occidental. Considering that big institutional investors own about 40% of the company’s stock, that amounted to nearly a fourth of the company’s remaining shares.

He suggested it was reflective of the gambling mentality many take towards buying and selling stocks over Buffett’s buy and hold philosophy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.