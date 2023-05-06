The Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting got off the ground at 7 a.m. Saturday with the opening of the doors in the CHI Health Center and the release of the conglomerate’s first-quarter financial results.

It looks like this year’s meeting will attract a full house. By 8 a.m., shareholders filled seats in the highest reaches of the arena. Last year — the first held in-person since 2019 due to the pandemic — the arena never did fill completely. Berkshire also had a vaccine mandate in place for last year’s meeting that was not repeated this year.

Net earnings for the company were way up in the quarter, $35 billion compared to less than $6 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The vast majority of that gain — roughly $23 billion — was due to unrealized gains in value of Berkshire’s stock holdings, like Apple.

Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett always cautions that such investment gains or losses in any given quarter are usually meaningless and deliver figures for net earnings that can be extremely misleading.

He always urges investors to look at the results of Berkshire’s operating companies, the companies like BNSF railroad, Geico insurance, energy companies and others that it actually owns, as the best yardstick of how the company is performing.

Those companies reported strong results with earnings of $8.1 billion, up 12.5% from $7.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Earnings gains in the insurance underwriting sector were particularly strong, $911 million compared to $167 million in 2022. Insurance investment income was $2 billion compared to $1.2 billion a year earlier.

BNSF results were down by nearly 10%, and Berkshire Energy results were significantly down, $416 million compared to $775 million.

Berkshire also reported $4.4 billion in additional stock buybacks during the quarter. That significantly increases the recent pace, the company having bought back $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter last year and $7.9 billion in all of 2022.

Even with those buybacks, Buffett’s pile of available cash continued to grow, up slightly to nearly $130 billion.

Outside the CHI Health Center, long lines of NetJets protesters were picketing, carrying sign with complaints such as “Sloppy Scheduling” and “Fatigued Pilots.” A couple of anti-abortion protesters could also be seen criticizing Berkshire as well.

Just before 9 a.m., the arena went dark and multiple big screens lit up with an introductory movie full of silly jokes, movie-star cameos and self-deprecating humor -- and plenty of plugs for Berkshire companies. A running joke in the movie is the question of succession -- a recurring question at prior shareholder meetings.

In one gag in the movie, Buffett tries to enlist Jamie Lee Curtis, star of the interminable "Halloween" slasher movie series, to represent Ginsu knives. A flirty Curtis admits “knives are my life,” but she is preoccupied with swooning over Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett’s comic sidekick. She shuts the front door in Buffett’s face to talk on the phone with Charlie Munger.

After the movie, Buffett took the stage to hearty applause. One of his first comments was a quip about the coronation of King Charles III taking place today in England. Buffett said he woke up and realized that today there is a competitive broadcast coming out somewhere in the United Kingdom. “We have our own King Charles here today,” he said.

Asked if he had ever made decisions based on emotion, Buffett joked that while Jamie Lee Curtis is good, even she can't get he and Charlie to make a business decision on emotion. He doesn’t believe he ever made a business decision based on emotion.

An attendee asked about the positive and negative aspects of artificial intelligence and robotics, both in the market and society.

Munger said he was skeptical of the predictions about AI's impact, adding, “I think old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.”

Buffett said AI can do a lot, for instance, “checking all the legal opinions since the beginning of time."

“I know we won’t be able to uninvent it," he said.

He compared it to the invention of the atom bomb, and how it changed the world.

He said AI can change a lot “except how men think and behave."

An estate-planning lawyer asked a question, suggesting that parents are not doing a good job of preparing their children to handle their affairs after they die.

Buffett said parents make “a terrible mistake” if their children haven’t seen the will until the parents are dead.

He added some advice for folks who want to leave more than just money, by showing their kids how to live right.

“You write your obituary and reverse engineer it,” he said.

Answering a question about the future of U.S. energy, Buffett suggested it’s been difficult for the country to transform its energy system in peace time.

He referenced the way the U.S. mobilized the economy to fight WWII. He said the country used the power of government and ingenuity of industry.

“We haven’t created the unity of purpose and the machinery“ that worked in World War II to defeat the Axis powers, he said.

“We just don’t seem to be able to do it in peace time,” he said.

Buffett said political partisanship has long been present in America, but he noted the rise of “tribalism.”

He said his dad was in Congress in 1940s, and back then the country was a mess. Although the future can look discouraging, Buffett said President Lincoln probably said the same thing during the Civil War.

Partisanship, he said, seems to have given way to tribalism.

With tribalism, he said, “you don’t even hear the other side, and tribalism can lead to mobs.”

Buffett and Munger both expressed concern over escalating tension between the United States and China.

Munger said both sides are contributing to that tension and are “equally stupid.”

Buffett said the situation is “like playing chicken and driving toward a cliff.”

Leaders of both countries need to understand the risk of this escalation and of the inflammatory language, and that if they push it too far, they increase the probability of something really going wrong, he said.

Leaders need to convince the other side and their own people that “we won’t give away the store, but we won’t try to take the whole store,” he said.

Buffett compared the situation to the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. During that time, the threat of mutually assured destruction kept the peace, but it came with a very close call during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he said.

He said both China and the U.S. should understand that both counties can prosper from their relationship.

