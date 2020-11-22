Local real estate firm Colliers International to move west

Omaha Colliers International will be moving its commercial real estate brokerage operation early next year from Aksarben Village to the Miracle Hills Business Park near 114th Street and West Dodge Road.

The Colliers team was one of the original and early tenants of Aksarben Village in 2008 (at move-in time, the group went by a different name). Now numbering 59 people, Colliers Omaha is part of a partnership that will own its future headquarters at 11516 Miracle Hills Drive.

“This is an exciting milestone for Colliers Omaha and a testament to our team’s success as we anticipate moving into our new building in what will be our 33rd year in business,” said Mike Potthoff, Colliers president.

He said the new spot will be larger, about 14,000 square feet. From the new digs, Colliers will continue to serve office, industrial and retail clients across the state.

Colliers also announced its recent negotiation to remain an independent and locally-owned affiliate of Colliers International Group Inc. The arrangement comes at a time when the Colliers network is not renewing many similar affiliate agreements, Potthaff said.