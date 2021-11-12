Local union leader denies allegations against picketers at Omaha Kellogg's plant

A local union president is disputing Kellogg's allegations that striking union members have threatened replacement workers and disrupted operations at the company's Omaha facility.
The statement from Dan Osborn on Friday came two days after the company requested and was granted a temporary restraining order that places limitations on the actions union members can take at the cereal plant.
Osborn, who is named in the lawsuit along with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union, denied Kellogg’s allegations that striking workers are intimidating and threatening replacement workers and obstructing vehicles entering and leaving the facility at 9601 F St.
“There have been absolutely no citations issued by local law enforcement regarding the way we have been handling this legal work stoppage,” he said.
An Omaha police spokesman told The World-Herald that he hadn’t heard of any police reports filed regarding striking employees as of Friday afternoon.
Along with union members at Kellogg production facilities in Tennessee, Michigan and Pennsylvania, 480 employees at the Omaha plant have been on strike since Oct. 5 after the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement.
Osborn said Kellogg’s lawsuit “does not deprive or take away any of our (union workers’) rights.” He added that many union members have felt “betrayed” and “bewildered” by actions they allege that Kellogg has taken, including suspending insurance for employees and paying temporary workers more than what it pays union employees. Osborn said Kellogg is spending a significant amount of money to keep union members out of the facility.
Kris Bahner, a spokeswoman for Kellogg, said in a statement, “We respect the right of employees to lawfully communicate their position in this matter. We sought a Temporary Restraining Order to help ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity of the plant, including the picketers themselves.”
“People safety is paramount to what we do,” she added. “As Kellogg continues to conduct business at the plant, we are concerned about dangerous and unlawful behavior, such as blocking plant access, threatening violence against individuals entering the plant and damaging property, to name a few.”
As the strike continues into its second month, Osborn said the union is working on getting counselors out to picket lines and finding resources for its members.
In a post Thursday on its website, Kellogg noted the expiration of its “Last Best Final Offer” to the union, which wasn’t brought to a vote. The company said no further negotiations are scheduled.
A hearing on the restraining order originally set for next Wednesday has been rescheduled for Nov. 22.