Local union leader denies allegations against picketers at Omaha Kellogg's plant

Osborn said Kellogg’s lawsuit “does not deprive or take away any of our (union workers’) rights.” He added that many union members have felt “betrayed” and “bewildered” by actions they allege that Kellogg has taken, including suspending insurance for employees and paying temporary workers more than what it pays union employees. Osborn said Kellogg is spending a significant amount of money to keep union members out of the facility.

Kris Bahner, a spokeswoman for Kellogg, said in a statement, “We respect the right of employees to lawfully communicate their position in this matter. We sought a Temporary Restraining Order to help ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity of the plant, including the picketers themselves.”

“People safety is paramount to what we do,” she added. “As Kellogg continues to conduct business at the plant, we are concerned about dangerous and unlawful behavior, such as blocking plant access, threatening violence against individuals entering the plant and damaging property, to name a few.”

As the strike continues into its second month, Osborn said the union is working on getting counselors out to picket lines and finding resources for its members.