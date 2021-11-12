Local union leader says ‘no citations’ issued by police related to strike at Omaha Kellogg's plant

An Omaha police spokesman told The World-Herald that he hadn’t heard of any police reports filed regarding striking employees as of Friday afternoon.

Along with union members at Kellogg production facilities in Tennessee, Michigan and Pennsylvania, 480 employees at the Omaha plant have been on strike since Oct. 5 after the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement.

Osborn said Kellogg’s complaint “does not deprive or take away any of our rights.” He added that many union members have felt “betrayed” and “bewildered” by actions they allege that Kellogg has taken, including suspending insurance for employees and paying temporary workers more than what it pays union employees. Osborn said Kellogg is spending a significant amount of money to keep union members out of the facility.

Kris Bahner, a spokeswoman for Kellogg, said in a statement, “We respect the right of employees to lawfully communicate their position in this matter. We sought a Temporary Restraining Order to help ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity of the plant, including the picketers themselves.”