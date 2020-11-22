Love (the church) is opening up in this hot pocket of Elkhorn

(Meanwhile, Love Church is transitioning a different property it bought years ago at 4428 S. 180th St. from businessman John Hoich. Used primarily for youth ministry, it’ll now be a base for men dealing with addiction.)

More retail and housing is expected to join neighborhoods around the 204th and Pacific area, which has changed dramatically in the past five years, said Brian Kuehl, an Investors Realty commercial real estate broker who works and also lives nearby.

Elkhorn South High, which opened a decade ago, is an old-timer compared to some of the businesses.

“There has just been a tremendous amount of single-family households going up to the south and west that have created a demand for services along that 204th Street corridor,” Kuehl said.

The Doxzons also live in the vicinity, and said they felt drawn to the church site. When Todd Doxzon first called about the property about six years ago, he said he was quoted a price beyond the church’s range. He couldn’t let it go, and called again a year later. At that time, he was given a lower-priced option for land a couple of blocks east of the 204th corridor, and congregation leaders jumped on it.