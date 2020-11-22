Love (the church) is opening up in this hot pocket of Elkhorn

When Love Church staked out land five years ago for a future $13 million headquarters, the Elkhorn-area neighborhood it picked was not the hot pocket of development one sees today.
Since then, though, businesses have filled retail strip centers along 204th Street south of Pacific, near the soon-to-open church at 20120 Blue Sage Parkway. New houses continue to sprout.
A pair of apartment buildings and an entertainment venue with a rooftop pool are rising on the church’s western border.
To the founders of Love Church, that growing lineup of neighbors — including the whiskey bar that’s aiming for live entertainment and plenty of action — is a welcome sight.
“We want to be in the middle of what’s going on,” said senior pastor Todd Doxzon, the former Iowa State quarterback and reserve Miami Dolphins quarterback who returned to his hometown to plant a church.
“That’s what we’re built for; that’s who we want to love on,” said Denise Doxzon, who met husband Todd between football seasons while both served in youth ministry in Florida.
Love Church hopes to tap into that swelling population when its roughly 40,000-square-foot building opens for services next month on a 6-acre campus within eyesight of Elkhorn South High School.
The opening marks the first permanent site for the congregation that started meeting in 2008 in the cafeteria of Peter Kiewit Middle School before moving Sunday services a decade ago to the Millard North High School auditorium. Doxzon attended both schools growing up.
For most of its years, the nondenominational Christian congregation was called Calvary Omaha. The name switch didn’t change its mission or Calvary affiliation.
Doxzon said the church’s followers — he expects more than 1,000 to worship in the new facility — appreciate the celebratory, interactive environment that features lots of music and Bible study. The new facility’s high-tech stage with giant LED screen (40 feet wide, 10 feet high) will provide an enhanced view of videos, graphics, lyrics and words.
In addition to the main auditorium that seats about 750, the church includes a children’s wing and other gathering spaces highlighted with the church’s hot pink “L” logo.
With room for expansion, the campus in the future could add an outreach component in the form of a diner and coffee spot or other faith-focused gathering space, Denise Doxzon said.
(Meanwhile, Love Church is transitioning a different property it bought years ago at 4428 S. 180th St. from businessman John Hoich. Used primarily for youth ministry, it’ll now be a base for men dealing with addiction.)
More retail and housing is expected to join neighborhoods around the 204th and Pacific area, which has changed dramatically in the past five years, said Brian Kuehl, an Investors Realty commercial real estate broker who works and also lives nearby.
Elkhorn South High, which opened a decade ago, is an old-timer compared to some of the businesses.
“There has just been a tremendous amount of single-family households going up to the south and west that have created a demand for services along that 204th Street corridor,” Kuehl said.
The Doxzons also live in the vicinity, and said they felt drawn to the church site. When Todd Doxzon first called about the property about six years ago, he said he was quoted a price beyond the church’s range. He couldn’t let it go, and called again a year later. At that time, he was given a lower-priced option for land a couple of blocks east of the 204th corridor, and congregation leaders jumped on it.
Last week, the Doxzons stood near the airy church lobby, by the fireplace that will greet entrants, and discussed final design points with MCL Construction.
“We’re supposed to be here,” Doxzon said. “It feels right.”
