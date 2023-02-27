Lululemon has opened its second location in the Omaha metro area.
The athletic apparel retailer opened its doors on a 4,500-square-foot store in the Regency Shopping Center, near West Dodge Road and Regency Parkway.
Lululemon offers apparel, including shoes, for anyone on the move, especially runners and yogis. The company's leggings are particularly popular.
Lululemon also has a store in Village Pointe.
