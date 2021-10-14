Marie Clifford, who owned The Afternoon boutique in Omaha, dies at 92

Marie Clifford poured herself into her boutiques.

You could see her personality reflected in every eclectic gift item and even in the winding layout of the store.

Clifford owned The Afternoon for about 40 years. She would have kept the store open for 100 more if she could have, said her oldest son, Marshall Massey.

Clifford, 92, died Sunday.

Clifford was born and raised in Massachusetts. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in fine arts. She owned a retail store in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

She had four children and was a kind mother, Massey said.

"She was very glamorous," he said. "I'm not just saying that because I'm her child. She was very kind. She was cultured. She had the social graces down to a fine art."

For a time, Clifford became a semiprofessional artist, making a decent income from her work. But she was her own worst critic and gave it up.

After the death of her first husband, Clifford remarried and moved to Omaha. She wanted to jump back into retail, her son said, so in 1979, she purchased The Afternoon, which had been an art gallery near 40th and Farnam Streets.