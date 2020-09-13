 Skip to main content
Mary Our Queen opens its new addition
Pre-school has started at the newly built youth center at Omaha’s Mary Our Queen Catholic parish.

A virtual ribbon cutting event is set for Monday; classes began last week.

The $3.1 million Early Childhood Education & Youth Center, which spans 10,000 square feet at the corner of 120th and Valley Streets, was funded by a parish capital campaign and opened on schedule.

Cindy Tooher, communications director for the parish school, said the center extends the campus and outreach efforts as the parish grows and meets changing demographics of the area.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

