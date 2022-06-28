 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Massachusetts-based insurance company opens Omaha office

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co. has opened an Omaha office, marking the company's first corporate, non-sales office outside its home state of Massachusetts in its 130-year history. 

The Omaha office, which sits near 180th Street and West Dodge Road, has about 5,000 square feet of space. Seventeen employees work out of the office on a hybrid schedule.

The opening of the office is a "key element" of the company's long-term strategic plan to grow its national presence, according to a press release. 

Jennifer Helms, executive vice president of customer experience, innovation, projects and technology, will lead the Omaha office.

Boston Mutual is a national life insurance carrier based in Canton, Massachusetts. 

