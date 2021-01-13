MECA reports its 'worst year' after COVID disrupts 50 events at Omaha arena

Country music star Blake Shelton and crew were in Omaha's CHI Health Center on March 12, making final preparations for an evening show, when they postponed the concert because of the coronavirus.
By year’s end, about 50 events scheduled at Omaha’s downtown arena and convention center were postponed or canceled, from musical acts like The Lumineers and The Weeknd to family-friendly events like The International Horse Jumping Show and the Harlem Globetrotters.
The pandemic took a big bite out of the CHI's 2019-2020 profits. The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority on Wednesday reported that the convention center and arena generated a $178,000 profit in the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020 — a sharp decrease from the $4.6 million profit reported the previous year. The reported profit is the figure before depreciation and amortization.
Diane Mills, MECA's chief financial officer, called the financial year MECA's "worst year of existence since the doors here opened."
MECA has made a profit on the arena every year since it opened in 2003. Until last year, the arena had recorded at least $2.75 million in profit every year since 2011.
MECA manages the CHI Health Center and Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium, TD Ameritrade Park.
With the cancellation of the 2020 College World Series, the Big Ten baseball tournament and most of the Creighton baseball season, MECA absorbed a $100,000 loss related to the ballpark. That's calculated based on the terms of MECA's agreement with the City of Omaha, which pays MECA to manage the ballpark.
The full impact of the CWS cancellation will become clearer after the 2021 CWS, at which time MECA will settle its expenses, Mills said.
Events with limited crowds, such as Creighton men's basketball games, are already returning to the CHI Health Center, and officials are hopeful that events will pick back up this summer if vaccination efforts continue and virus numbers go down.
Roger Dixon, MECA's president and CEO, said officials are preparing for the 2021 CWS and the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials as if the ballpark and arena will be at full capacity. But he's not making any guarantees.
"My crystal ball is sometimes a little cloudy," Dixon said.
MECA officials say the CHI Health Center was on track to have a record year before the pandemic hit. In the three pre-pandemic quarters of the 2019-20 year, the arena hosted acts like the Backstreet Boys, Post Malone and Chris Stapleton.
Along with dozens of concerts and other events, the arena was set to host games in the first two rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament and the Swim Trials. Officials expected total attendance to once again top one million people, as it has going back at least a decade.
But the NCAA canceled its March Madness tournament, and the Trials were pushed to 2021. MECA had to furlough employees and rely on capital reserves to conduct its daily work. About 585,000 people entered the convention center and arena's doors from July 2019 to March 2020.
In total, MECA earned about $60.1 million in operations revenue, a figure that includes revenues from the CHI Health Center, TD Ameritrade Park and construction of Omaha's three downtown and riverfront parks. MECA is also overseeing construction of the parks.
The revenue total was up nearly 3% over the 2018-19 fiscal year, but more than half of that came from funding related to the $300 million parks project, which is being paid for by a mix of city and private dollars. MECA records the revenue it receives from those sources, even as it spends those dollars to continue building up the parks.
The overhaul of the parks was a "bright spot" of the fiscal year, Mills said. Construction continued unimpeded on the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing. The parks will retain their individual names, but MECA is calling the entire project "The RiverFront." Gene Leahy, the first park scheduled to reopen to the public, is on track to open in 2022.
MECA in the past several months completed about $5.8 million in maintenance and capital projects, including purchasing personal protective equipment for staff and guests, refurbishing arena seating and installing a new pitch clock at the ballpark.
Permanent security barriers were also installed on the corners of intersections near the CHI Health Center to protect pedestrians from cars. Future phases of the work call for barriers to line 10th Street in front of the arena and encircle the ballpark, Dixon said. That work will be done once MECA has built up its cash reserves.
Along with Creighton basketball games, the CHI Health Center has begun to host club sports and other events. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is still scheduled to perform in April, and the NCAA volleyball Final Four matches also are expected to be played in Omaha in April.
Soon after, the arena will begin prepping for the Swim Trials in the summer.
If vaccinations continue, virus numbers go down and people become comfortable at indoor events, "by next fall, we'll be ramping up big time," Dixon said.
