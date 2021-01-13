MECA reports its 'worst year' after COVID disrupts 50 events at Omaha arena

Along with dozens of concerts and other events, the arena was set to host games in the first two rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament and the Swim Trials. Officials expected total attendance to once again top one million people, as it has going back at least a decade.

But the NCAA canceled its March Madness tournament, and the Trials were pushed to 2021. MECA had to furlough employees and rely on capital reserves to conduct its daily work. About 585,000 people entered the convention center and arena's doors from July 2019 to March 2020.

In total, MECA earned about $60.1 million in operations revenue, a figure that includes revenues from the CHI Health Center, TD Ameritrade Park and construction of Omaha's three downtown and riverfront parks. MECA is also overseeing construction of the parks.

The revenue total was up nearly 3% over the 2018-19 fiscal year, but more than half of that came from funding related to the $300 million parks project, which is being paid for by a mix of city and private dollars. MECA records the revenue it receives from those sources, even as it spends those dollars to continue building up the parks.