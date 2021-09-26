Medical facility will be part of west Omaha's Fountain Ridge business park

A 38,000-square-foot medical facility will be built in the Fountain Ridge business park southwest of Omaha's 192nd Street and West Dodge Road.

R&R Realty Group said it is partnering with MD West ONE, a provider of orthopedic, neurosurgery and spine care services, to build the facility.

"Our continued growth and desire to expand delivery of services throughout west Omaha led to the start of searching for new space," said Dr. Brad Bowdino of MD West ONE.

R&R officials said they didn't have building costs finalized yet. They said construction should take about 16 months.

