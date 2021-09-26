 Skip to main content
Medical facility will be part of west Omaha's Fountain Ridge business park
Medical facility will be part of west Omaha's Fountain Ridge business park

MD West ONE

A rendering of what the MD West ONE facility at Fountain Ridge might look like.

 LEO A DALY

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has selected a team of developers to lead the $45 million renovation and redevelopment of the former Omaha Steel Works property on the west side of Saddle Creek Road.

A 38,000-square-foot medical facility will be built in the Fountain Ridge business park southwest of Omaha's 192nd Street and West Dodge Road.

R&R Realty Group said it is partnering with MD West ONE, a provider of orthopedic, neurosurgery and spine care services, to build the facility.

"Our continued growth and desire to expand delivery of services throughout west Omaha led to the start of searching for new space," said Dr. Brad Bowdino of MD West ONE.

R&R officials said they didn't have building costs finalized yet. They said construction should take about 16 months. 

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

