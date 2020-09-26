Methodist opens clinic in Aksarben Village

Methodist Health System has opened a new urgent care clinic in Aksarben Village, moving into a 2,300-square-foot space in a recently constructed building at 6700 Mercy Road.

The street-level clinic is in the multi-story structure anchored by Right At Home. It is staffed with physicians and health care workers ready to treat minor injuries and illnesses that typically don't reach the level of an emergency room visit.

Methodist said the aim is to offer convenient hours in a central location. Week day hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; weekend hours are noon to 6 p.m.

"For patients in and around central Omaha, this new urgent care location helps take the guesswork out of where to turn for accessible quality care," Michael Ortmeier, senior director of clinic operations, said of the leased space.

