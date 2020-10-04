Methodist to open new $8.2 million Elkhorn clinic

Methodist Physicians Clinic is opening a new clinic in Elkhorn. The $8.2 million, 16,000-square-foot facility features 24 exam rooms and three treatment rooms.
Methodist Physicians Clinic has announced the opening of its newly constructed $8.2 million clinic in the Elkhorn area.
The 16,000-square-foot structure at 20021 Manderson St. features 24 exam rooms and three treatment rooms. It offers primary care from family medicine and pediatric providers, along with urgent care for minor medical problems and X-ray services.
“As the Omaha metro area grows, we’re committed to growing with it,” said Todd Grages, president and CEO of Methodist Physicians Clinic.
Our best staff images of September 2020
Pence arrives
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Thursday, October 01, 2020. The vice president spoke at PVS Structures, a metal fabricator, in Carter Lake, Iowa as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign event.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football Sunset
The sun sets over the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jump
Union Omaha's Elma N'For dribbles the ball against Richmond Kickers' defense.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Meal Time
Caleb Nissen, 19 months, eats dinner with his parents, Michael and Jessica Nissen, of Oakland, before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Campaign
Charlene Ligon, chairwoman of the Sarpy County Democratic Party, introduces Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff at an event in Papillion on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spider Web
Paisley Gaver, 5, decorates her grandma’s yard for Halloween with stretchy spider webs in South Omaha on Friday, September 18, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha New England
New England Revolution II's keeper Joseph Rice makes a save over the head of Union Omaha's Elma N'For.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Monarch
Some monarchs fly 3,000 miles to reach Mexico, where the insects overwinter.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Library
Debbie Cooley, of Omaha, visits the Omaha Public Library's Milton R. Abrahams branch on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South Bellevue West
Bellevue West's Ryan Rogers, right, hits Millard South's Taekwon Johnson, as he Johnson was trying to return a kick to start the second half.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Twirl
Millard North won the game 46-41 with a touchdown on the final play of the game. A Millard North baton twirler performs before the start of the Lincoln East vs. Millard North football game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Balance
Lincoln East's Austin Schneider (8) gets away from Millard North's Isaiah McMorris (8) in the Lincoln East vs. Millard North football game at Millard South High School in Omaha on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Millard North won the game 46-41 with a touchdown on the final play of the game.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Jury
James Scurlock II has a tattoo that says, "Truth be told" on his arm as he answers questions about the charges filed against Jake Gardner in the killing of Scurlock's son, also named James.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand jury reaction
Protesters hug and celebrate the indictment of Jake Gardner on Tuesday at the corner of 50th Street and Underwood Avenue.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Focus
Elkhorn North's Hunter Richardson (1) looks to pass the ball in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 11
A person runs with their dog near a display of American flags on Friday at Memorial Park in Omaha. The 2,977 flags represent the lives lost in the Sept 11 attacks 19 years ago.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept 11 Taps
John Herrmann, with the American Legion Honor and VFW honor detail plays Taps, during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony before the start of the Millard South and Millard West game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Elkhorn's Aiden Young dodges a tackle from Waverly 's Evan Canoyer.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flu Shots
Reed Elias, 15, of Omaha, holds on to Molly, his family’s 8-month-old miniature schnauzer, while getting a shot from Kristy Gohr, a certified medical assistant, during a drive-thru flu shot clinic at a Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 1
The sun sets behind the Waverly stands during the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly football game at Waverly High School in Waverly on Friday, September 4, 2020. Waverly won the game 17-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 2
A Corona Extra display is seen wearing a mask at Wine, Beer and Spirits, 3435 Oak View Drive in Omaha on Tuesday, September 01, 2020.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 3
Stalks of corn are browning near Winslow, Neb., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 4
Brothers-in-law Mark Policky, of Seward, and Kevin McGrath, of Lincoln, tailgate by themselves outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. "This is kind of our protest against the Big Ten today," McGrath said. "We can't let the Huskers down," Policky added.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 5
The parking to the east of Memorial Stadium has no tailgaters in Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 6
A pedestrian walks in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Huskers were originally set to open the football season against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 7
People stand out on 42nd Street near Pacific Street to watch as Omaha police officers escort the body of Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera back to Lincoln after he died on Monday, September 07, 2020. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 8
Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera is escorted on Monday near 42nd and Grover in Omaha. Herrera passed away early Monday after being shot on duty August 26th.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 9
Kristin Pehoviack and Audrey Lash feed sea lions at the new Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 10
Visitors get an up close view of a sea lion at the new Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 11
Elkhorn warms up as the sun starts to set before their game against Omaha Roncalli.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 12
Todd Shannon, a parent of an Omaha Public Schools student speaks at a protest calling for the return of fall sports in the district.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 13
A crosswalk sign is seen through a rain covered glass wall of a bus shelter on Farnam Street near 34th Strreet on Tuesday, September 08, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 14
Omaha Roncalli's Quincy Evans stretches but can't pull down this third down pass in the third quarter in front of Elkhorn's Zach Leinen.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 15
People watch the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly football game from a hill outside the stadium at Waverly High School in Waverly on Friday, September 4, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 16
Waverly takes the field for the Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly football game at Waverly High School in Waverly on Friday, September 4, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
September Images 17
Millard South's Ryan Holdsworth (3) and Gage Stenger (12) celebrate a touchdown against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
