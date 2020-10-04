 Skip to main content
Methodist to open new $8.2 million Elkhorn clinic
Methodist Physicians Clinic has announced the opening of its newly constructed $8.2 million clinic in the Elkhorn area.

The 16,000-square-foot structure at 20021 Manderson St. features 24 exam rooms and three treatment rooms. It offers primary care from family medicine and pediatric providers, along with urgent care for minor medical problems and X-ray services.

“As the Omaha metro area grows, we’re committed to growing with it,” said Todd Grages, president and CEO of Methodist Physicians Clinic.

