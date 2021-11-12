Millwork Commons district grows with park and more in north downtown

Bluestone’s Christian Christensen said the Dizzy Mule project will involve new construction and the retrofitting of an existing three-story brick building. Its retail space will feature small bays for startups seeking to test new concepts.

“If you were walking down the sidewalk at Dizzy, you may walk by a cool artist metal or glass-blowing shop, next to a fine dining, limited seat table restaurant, next to a gallery, next to a neighborhood taco joint, next to a pop-up crepe spot,” he said.

Of the Dizzy Mule name, Christensen said: “It was a spark of imagination derived from understanding the Disbrow block and mule barn that was part of the block’s past.”

Bluestone, working with Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, is seeking to recreate the look of the mule barn in the project’s design.

Office space:

The largest structure on the Disbrow block, at the corner of 12th and Nicholas, is to be renovated into offices and street-level retail space.

In between that office building and the Dizzy Mule is an alleyway that is to be activated with outdoor dining and pop-up vendors. Shops and restaurants will open onto the alley.