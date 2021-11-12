 Skip to main content
Millwork Commons district grows with park and more in north downtown
Millwork Commons district grows with park and more in north downtown

Millwork Commons, centered at 13th and Nicholas Streets in north downtown, has expanded. Millwork Park features a skateboard spot and basketball hoops and is preparing to build more housing.

Much has been done in the three years since a $300 million plan launched to turn a forgotten downtown industrial tract into an around-the-clock neighborhood for techies and innovative types.

This weekend, the Millwork Commons district near 13th and Nicholas Streets will showcase its latest piece: the just-finished Millwork Park featuring a skateboard spot, performing area and more.

Saturday’s celebration comes as developers of the 50-acre district prepare to build their next wave — more new housing, more retail space and a new multistory office headquarters.

Cameron Leininger, left, and John Bennett take a break from skateboarding at the new Millwork Park in north downtown. In the background is the recently rehabbed Ashton Building, home to innovative and creative businesses and retailers.

Documents recently submitted to the City of Omaha signal that an office complex could rise on vacant land west of the district’s Mastercraft Building, which is at 1111 N. 13th St.

Paul Smith, who is leading Millwork Commons efforts along with wife Annette and their Black Dog Management, said his team is working with a potential anchor employer for that office facility. He said confidentiality agreements prohibit disclosing further details.

Other upcoming projects slated for the neighborhood come with names like Dizzy Mule apartments and the Disbrow office building — names that nod to the history of an area that was once home to a mule barn, millworkers and furniture makers.

When the Dizzy Mule and Disbrow structures are done, Smith said, about half the envisioned neighborhood would be built out.

APMA_Dizzy Mule_Alley 02

Next up in the Millwork Commons district is construction of the Dizzy Mule apartment and retail complex, and renovation of the Disbrow brick warehouse next to it. The rendering shows 12th Street between Izard and Nicholas Streets. In the forefront is the brick Disbrow warehouse; the other building with the balconies is the Dizzy Mule.

In its still-emerging form, the district is a mix of old and new. Already established at the site when Black Dog announced the vision was the 1940s-era Mastercraft hub, a former furniture factory now home to more than 60 companies and nonprofits.

Black Dog bought and improved the Mastercraft, along with neglected warehouses around it that date back 140 years and now are being restored and repurposed. Brand new structures are filling in vacant lots.

Smith said that while activity was quieted during the pandemic, business has picked up and so has interest in leasing the district’s office and retail spaces.

“It’s quite lively now,” he said. “Momentum has clearly shifted.”

Visitors Saturday will get a chance to check out the progress at Millwork Commons (which abuts yet another emerging neighborhood for creative businesses called the New North Makerhood).

Guided tours will be offered of the nearly 200,000-square-foot Ashton Building, described as a microcosm of the broader neighborhood.

Within the rehabbed warehouse are a variety of retailers and employers including anchor WP Engine (formerly Flywheel), Kros Strain Brewing Co., Clean Slate Food Co., Metropolitan Community College, Archetype Coffee, Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop and hutch modern.

Sprinkled throughout the all-day “open house” will be talks from neighborhood entrepreneurs. Trick skateboarders will compete at the park. A dance party wraps up the celebration at dusk.

111121-owh-new-millwork-em06

Irving Lopez skates at Millwork Park. Millwork Commons, centered on 13th and Nicholas Streets in north downtown, this weekend is celebrating the opening of its new park featuring a “skate spot,” basketball hoops, small dining and performing areas and more. In the background is the under-construction Hello Apartments set to open next year as part of the 50-acre Millwork Commons district that’s still emerging.

Here’s an update of what’s happening at the district:

Housing and retail space:The Millwork Commons’ new construction, 171-unit Hello Apartments is on track to open next summer at 1200 N. 12th St., north of the Ashton Building.

Also next summer, construction is to start on a second apartment complex, another $30 million venture by Bluestone Development called the Dizzy Mule. It is to include 172 residences and 18,000 square feet of retail space.

APMA_Dizzy Mule_Alley 01

An alleyway between the planned Dizzy Mule apartments (right and front) and the Disbrow office building (on the left) on the block bounded by 12th, 13th, Nicholas and Izard Streets at the Millwork Commons district. Retail shops and restaurants will open up to the alley way.

Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture

That next housing wave will be south of the Ashton warehouse on a city block referred to as the Disbrow block — after historic structures that for nearly 100 years housed the M.A. Disbrow & Co. millwork operation. An old mule barn also is in the mix.

Bluestone’s Christian Christensen said the Dizzy Mule project will involve new construction and the retrofitting of an existing three-story brick building. Its retail space will feature small bays for startups seeking to test new concepts.

“If you were walking down the sidewalk at Dizzy, you may walk by a cool artist metal or glass-blowing shop, next to a fine dining, limited seat table restaurant, next to a gallery, next to a neighborhood taco joint, next to a pop-up crepe spot,” he said.

Of the Dizzy Mule name, Christensen said: “It was a spark of imagination derived from understanding the Disbrow block and mule barn that was part of the block’s past.”

Bluestone, working with Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, is seeking to recreate the look of the mule barn in the project’s design.

111121-owh-new-millwork-em05

Millwork Commons, centered at 13th and Nicholas Streets in north downtown, has expanded. Millwork Park features a skateboard spot and basketball hoops and is preparing to build more housing.

Office space:

The largest structure on the Disbrow block, at the corner of 12th and Nicholas, is to be renovated into offices and street-level retail space.

In between that office building and the Dizzy Mule is an alleyway that is to be activated with outdoor dining and pop-up vendors. Shops and restaurants will open onto the alley.

On land west of the Mastercraft, Smith expects to construct a contemporary office complex. “We’re working with a party who has expressed a strong interest in an office building for their company.”

111121-owh-new-millwork-em08

Drew Newlin skates at Millwork Park on Monday, Nov. 10, 2021. Millwork Commons, centered at 13th and Nicholas Streets in north downtown, has expanded. Millwork Park features a skateboard spot and basketball hoops and is preparing to build more housing.

He said he couldn’t yet reveal much about the new construction. According to city records, Smith has submitted a request that would allow for redevelopment of the vacant industrial property with “an office complex and accessory surface and structured parking.”

Millwork Park, Murals:

In addition to the skateboard and basketball hoop areas, the private park includes places designed for small performances and for quiet reflection. It’s designed as an amenity for the neighborhood but the broader community is welcome, said Smith.

111121-owh-new-millwork-em01

Millwork Commons, centered at 13th and Nicholas Streets in north downtown, has expanded. Millwork Park features a skateboard spot and basketball hoops and is preparing to build more housing.

Another feature is a “nature play area” with steppingstones, sandboxes and climbing elements for children, he said.

The latest mural at Millwork Commons is on the Ashton building and titled Northern Reflections. Created by Omaha-based artists Patty Talbert and Rachel Ziegler, with pieces of glass, mirror and tractor parts atop a colorful geometric painting, it represents the connection between seemingly disparate people, places and times.

“People have loved it,” Smith said. “It’s turned into one of those ‘selfie’ spots.”

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

