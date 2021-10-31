Miracle Hills office buildings sold for $17 million; will welcome Scooter's HQ and others

Locally grown Scooter’s Coffee is expanding and relocating its corporate headquarters to a west Omaha office park.

The move to the top floor of 11808 Miracle Hills Drive — scheduled to take place next summer after space is renovated — is tied to notable changes for two other companies with deep roots in the Omaha area.

Here’s the scoop:

Scooter’s will have Omaha’s Lockwood Development as its landlord, as Lockwood recently bought the nearly 100,000-square-foot building, along with the neighboring nearly 150,000-square-foot office building at 11650 Miracle Hills Drive, and a parking garage with more than 900 stalls.

Lockwood bought the properties for about $17 million from Intrado, formerly known as West Corp. Intrado has been the sole occupant of both office structures, but, in a footprint-reducing move, its operations will be focused in the 11650 building it now rents from Lockwood.

West Corp. was founded in Omaha in 1986 as a telemarketer and over the years diversified into a telecommunications service company. In 2017, the private equity firm Apollo Global Management bought the company, and West was renamed Intrado in summer 2019.