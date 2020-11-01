More apartments headed to the emerging downtown Flatiron District

A 180-unit apartment complex appears headed to the emerging Flatiron District in the downtown area.
Omaha developer Neeraj Agarwal, under 18HowardOwner LLC, has asked the city to rezone the project site at 19th Street and St. Mary's Avenue.
City records describe it as three parcels: 508 S. 19th St. (a two-story garage and surface parking); 1810 St. Mary's Ave. and 1819 Howard St., both surface parking lots.
Agarwal says he hopes to redevelop the site with a 180-unit apartment complex and some commercial space. The rezoning request is headed through city government approvals.
Agarwal has led other redevelopment projects in that area, including the rehab of the century-old Redfield warehouse at 1901 Howard St. into offices and a diner, and the century-old historic Standard Oil building at 500 S. 18th St. into commercial bays and mini apartments.
The newly revamped Freiden building at 18th and Jackson was an earlier piece of the district assemblage. That was led by Royce Maynard of Dicon Corp., who was part of a team hoping to reinvigorate the neighborhood.
